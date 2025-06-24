Legendary Generations actor Luthuli Dlamini has reportedly scored a role in an upcoming film

A video of the fan-favourite thespian in his new character was shared on social media on Monday, 23 June

South Africans and fans of the legendary actor took to the video this week to congratulate the thespian

Actor Luthuli Dlamini is back at work. Image: @KhumaloDanica

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! star Luthuli Dlamini, who previously debunked reports that he's homeless, has reportedly landed a new acting role.

The former Generations actor, who recently returned to Zimbabwe, was reportedly spotted in his new character on social media.

Content creator and journalist @Julia_Celeb_reports recently revealed in a TikTok video that Dlamini has landed a role in an upcoming film.

News of Dlamini's latest role comes after the talented actor rubbished social media rumours that he was homeless.

Briefly News contacted Mr Luthuli regarding his new role on Tuesday, 24 June. The actor was not available for a comment at the time of publishing this article.

South Africans react to the actor's video

@ohsh*iit'sDzadyy said:

"I'm a kid, but I think these acting industries take these people's luck. I'm telling you this is spiritual."

KingPrince wrote:

"Hollywood should contact him to make a movie about the Life of Morgan Freeman. Because it's him nje."

P said:

"I’m starting to think the South African acting industry ineMermaid," (has a mermaid with powers).

ingrionxykp replied:

"We will all end up joining ukuthwala (sangoma school). They way we are struggling in SA and depending on Sassa."

Annastasia wrote:

"Change your ways, act wisely, and ask the Lord for guidance. The Lord will give you everything you lost, including respect."

user6175612857296 said:

"Most actors end up suffering in South Africa, why? But when they go to the United States the are very rich."

Luthuli Dlamini's popular TV roles

The talented actor Luthuli Dlamini is famously known for his lead role as Stan Nyathi on the e.tv, Scandal!

TVSA reveals that the actor returned to Scandal! on 14 December 2011 and made recurring appearances as Stan between 2011 and 2013.

The Zimbabwe-born joined SABC1's soapie Generations in 2013 for the role of Scott Nomvete.

Dlamini also starred in SABC1's comedy series City Ses'La as Mr Tshabalala and in Mzansi Magic's drama series, DiepCity as Baba ka Bafana.

The star is also known for playing the character of Gombwa in BET_Africa's drama series, Isono.

She's also starred in Ferguson Films' hit drama series, Rockville, as Mike, and SABC1's popular soapie, Uzalo, as Advocate Zulu.

Former 'Scandal!' star will star in an upcoming film. Images: @KhumaloDanica

Source: Instagram

Luthuli Dlamini does a photoshoot amid homelessness rumours, SA reacts: “King beating the allegations”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the seasoned South African actor Luthuli Dlamini recently did a photoshoot amid rumours of him being homeless.

The picture from his photoshoot was shared on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Luthuli's photoshoot.

