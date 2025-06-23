Influencer Beverly Tlhako had social media buzzing over the weekend when she received a brand-new Lamborghini

Tlhako's Nigerian husband shared a video on his social media of the model receiving her brand-new car

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to respond to Tlhako's new wheels

Beverly Thlako’s Nigerian husband gifts her a brand new car. Image: Littest_2001

Source: Twitter

Popular South African influencer Beverly Tlhako topped Twitter trends on Sunday, 22 June, when she was gifted a brand new car.

Tlhako's Nigerian husband, IK Okoronkwo, gifted the influencer a brand new Lamborghini Urus over the weekend.

According to the Auto Trader website, a Lamborghini Urus can vary from R4.8 million to R6.9 million.

This comes after the couple welcomed their first child, Baby Paris, a year ago, after their wedding ceremony.

Entertainment news channel, MDNNews, shared a video on its X account of Thlako's push present on Sunday, 22 June.

South Africans respond to Tlhako’s present

@_officialMoss said:

"What’s that famous South African Twitter quote? Oh, got it, 'we will be there'."

@Ciccioline3 replied:

"That's all beautiful, push and you shall live like a princess. These teachings were not there in the 90's and we lost out."

@t_tspi wrote:

"Even in Nigeria, this is how they move. I guess spoiling their women is their love language."

@Markosonke1 said:

"Why are South African men in the comments angry and jealous? No one stopped you from buying your baby mama a Tazz or at least a strong stroller. Let the Nigerian kings push in style while y’all still pushing prams from Pep!"

@Janiz_M_ wrote:

"Here comes the hate comments from the jobless and miserable."

@LwandleEL wrote:

"I like how annoyed the men in the comments are, you'd swear he borrowed money from them to buy the car."

The influencer's husband @ikoflago also shared a video of her new wheels on his Instagram account on Sunday, 22 June, and captioned the video:

"For the woman who gave me the greatest gift of all, one year ago today, you made me the happiest man on earth. So, here’s a little something to say thank you for all you do for our little family. Happy birthday my love. I bless God every day for today."

Social media users congratulate Beverly

IIg_23 said:

"For the right man who finds the right woman to make him happy, she shall be the happiest too."

Influencer Dineo Moloisane replied:

"Blessings on blessings on blessings. Congratulations, mommy. Pinkie, Pinkie has entered the villa.

Wamejoh wrote:

"People are waiting for this couple's downfall. I cancel it in Jesus' name..May God bless this union forever and shame their enemies. Congratulations, beautiful, you deserve it."

Influencer is gifted a Lamborghini. Images: Littest2001

Source: UGC

Andile Mpisane allegedly gifts wife Tamia a new Lamborghini Urus weeks after buying her a G-Wagon

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February 2024 that Tamia Mpisane received a Lamborghini Urus as a gift from her husband, Andile Mpisane, following her recent Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon present.

The news, shared on Twitter, has sparked envy among South African women.

Social media reactions vary, with some questioning the couple's financial status and suggesting ulterior motives behind the extravagant gifts.

