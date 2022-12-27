Who is Beverly Tlhako? Biography, age, boyfriend, occupation, pictures, profiles

Beverly Tlhako is a curvy South African Instagram influencer, model, and entrepreneur. She is known for posting stunning pictures of herself on social media. How well do you know her? Below is a detailed Beverly Tlhako biography.

There were speculations that the curvaceous model has undergone feature enhancement procedures, but she has not confirmed or denied the rumours. Cosmetic and plastic surgery is common among young women. The idea of having a curvy body is now fully embraced worldwide since global influencers like Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and others have admitted to enhancing their features surgically.

Beverly Tlhako's profiles summary and bio

Full name Beverly Tlhako Other names Littest 2001 Date of birth 22nd June 2001 Age 21 years in 2022 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Limpopo, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Height Approximately 5 feet 5 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Music promoter Chris Vegas Profession Instagram model, entrepreneur Known for Having a curvy body Social media Instagram

How old is Beverly Tlhako, aka Littest, in 2001?

The model was born on 22nd June 2001 in Limpopo, South Africa. Beverly Tlhako's age is 21 years old in 2022. She relocated to Johannesburg after completing her matric.

Beverly Tlhako's boyfriend

The entrepreneur is currently dating Chris Vegas, a South African music promoter. Beverly was previously linked to DJ Maphorisa. In 2020, she was accused of having an affair with the entertainer, Cyan Boujee, a YouTuber and social media influencer. The two influencers were allegedly dating DJ Maphorisa at the same time, but he has never commented on the issue.

Beverly Tlhako's occupation

Tlhako is an Instagram influencer with over 550 thousand followers as of December 2022. She also owns a clothing retail store in Johannesburg called Beverly Luxury, which sells La'Bev clothing and swimwear. She usually models her clothes on Instagram.

Beverly Tlhako's net worth

The influencer's exact net worth is unknown, but various online sources estimate it between $100,000 and $300,000. She earns from her clothing business and brand influencing.

Did Beverly Tlhako have plastic surgery?

The model's fans have raised suspicions about Beverly's curvaceous body not being natural. She is thought to have undergone cosmetic and plastic surgery to enhance her features. The Instagram influencer is yet to address the issue.

Is Beverly Tlhako Chidinma?

Beverly and Chidinma Blessing Ojukwu are two different people who look almost alike. Chidinma is a Nigerian girl and student at the University of Lagos. In June 2021, she was accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Super TV CEO Michael Usifo Ataga. Beverly's pictures started circulating in Nigeria as those of Chidinma, but her identity was later established.

Beverly Tlhako's pictures

Tlhako is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful ladies from South Africa. Here are some of her breathtaking pictures.

Instagram model

She is active on Instagram, where she posts gorgeous pictures of herself. She never shies away from showcasing her curves, which have earned her hundreds of thousands of followers on the photo and video-sharing app.

Entrepreneur

Tlhako has taken advantage of her growing popularity to launch a clothing brand in Johannesburg. She often advertises her products on Instagram.

Social media influencer

Beverly gained fame after being linked to South African entertainer DJ Maphorisa in 2020. She has since capitalized on the publicity to build a name for herself on the internet. Her influence on social media, especially Instagram, has been growing.

Beverly Tlhako continues to capture the attention of South Africans with her beauty and admirable physique. It is commendable that she is using her newfound fame to build her own brand.

