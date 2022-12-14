Noel Deyzel's height, age, family, nationality, career, profiles, net worth

Noel Deyzel is a South African bodybuilder, fitness content creator, and entrepreneur. He is known for making honest fitness videos and previously admitted that he uses steroids. Most of his YouTube videos are less than 2 minutes, but his influence has grown significantly since he started creating vlogs in 2018.

Deyzel became a bodybuilder after being bullied for being tall and skinny. He used to go to the gym to keep fit but later decided to turn it into a career. Today, he is one of the most followed fitness content creators in South Africa.

Noel Deyzel's profiles summary and bio

Full name Noel Deyzel Date of birth 30th September 1984 Age 38 years in 2022 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg Nationality South African Religion Christianity Height Approx 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m) Weight Approx 286 pounds (130 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Gender Male Sexual orientation Openly gay Relationship status Not known Parents Mother Colleen Warwick Siblings Two sisters, Tanzel and Chantel Rose Profession IFBB heavyweight bodybuilder, fitness content creator, entrepreneur Social media YouTube TikTok Facebook Instagram Twitter Website noeldeyzel

Noel Deyzel's age

The YouTube fitness star was born on 30th September 1984 in Johannesburg, South Africa and is 38 years old in 2022. He was brought up by his mother Colleen Warwick, alongside his two sisters, Chantel Rose and Tanzel.

Is Daddy Noel South African?

Noel Deyzel's nationality is South African as he was born and raised in Mzansi. As of 2022, he resides in Johannesburg.

How do you pronounce Noel Deyzel?

Different people pronounce the name differently. In a previous interview, he revealed that he does not mind how his name is pronounced.

Noel Deyzel's career

Growing up, people used to make fun of Deyzel because he was tall and skinny. The situation inspired him to become a bodybuilder at age 21, and he later started making fitness content across various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

The bodybuilder provides personal fitness coaching through the Noel Deyzel Academy mobile application and also co-owns a health and fitness supplements company called Ryse Supplements. Deyzel also runs a software development company.

Noel Deyzel's social media

Deyzel joined YouTube in March 2008 but started posting in November 2018 and currently has more than 2.74 million subscribers. His videos have been viewed more than 775 million times. He joined TikTok in February 2020 and has amassed over 5.9 million followers and more than 193.6 million likes as of December 2022. He also has over 3.2 million Instagram followers. His content features fitness tips, nutrition and diet, workout routines, and comedy videos.

Noel Deyzel's net worth

The bodybuilder's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it between $900,000 and $2 million. He earns from brand endorsements, fitness coaching, and his various businesses.

Noel Deyzel's height

The fitness YouTuber stands at 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m). He has grey eyes and brown hair.

What does Noel Deyzel weigh and how tall is he?

He weighs about 286 pounds (130 kg). He is an IFBB heavyweight bodybuilder. Deyzel stands at a height of approximately 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m).

Is Noel Deyzel a natural?

Deyzel has always been open about not being a natural bodybuilder. In a previous YouTube video titled, Why I'm open about my steroid use, he admitted to using PED. He urged other fitness influencers to be transparent to their fans regarding steroid use to avoid misleading consumption that often fails to work as expected.

Is Noel Deyzel gay?

The fitness enthusiast is gay and revealed this at the age of 28. In 2019, he participated in the Mr Gay World South Africa competition.

Who is the tallest bodybuilder?

Olivier Richters from the Netherlands is the tallest professional bodybuilder in the world, according to the Guinness World Records. The Dutch fitness giant stands at 7 feet 1.9 inches (2.18 m).

Noel Deyzel's influence has been growing quickly since becoming a bodybuilding content creator in 2018. His honest fitness reviews are crucial since many people mess up during their fitness journey after following the advice of influencers who fail to disclose the truth.

