Top 25 South African bloggers and influencers to follow in 2022

South African bloggers and influencers impact society by sharing insightful and reliable information about fashion and beauty, health, travel, brands and product reviews, careers, etc. In addition, those who wrote celebrity gossip blogs and personal & lifestyle articles always have unique entertainment to share.

South African bloggers and influencers are a network of talented and skilled individuals who invest time and money to create educational and entertaining content. They have hundreds of thousands to millions of social media followers and YouTube subscribers.

Top 25 South African bloggers and influencers in 2022

Most South African bloggers and influencers have gone international. Some are even more famous outside the continent than in their motherland. These are the top 25 South African bloggers and influencers in 2022:

South African lifestyle bloggers

Lifestyle bloggers create content from their interests and daily activities. Lifestyle blogging is versatile because it allows one to write and share almost everything from food, fitness, home décor, beauty, career, etc.

1. Fiona Rossiter - Inspired Living SA

Fiona Rossiter sitting on a couch. Photo: @inspiredlivingsa

Fiona Rossiter's Inspired Living SA blog is about food, wine, and travelling. She shares her experiences in Cape Town, Mzansi, and beyond. Fiona and her husband have two daughters. She has grown this personal blog into a magazine-style for the past five years. You will find her taking photographs, writing, and editing at night.

2. Karen Kelly (kaRi) - Lovilee

Karen Kelly tilting her head to the right with a smile. Photo: @Lovilee Lifestyle blog

Karen Kelly has a BSc in Mathematical Sciences from UJ. She is a mother and wife by the day and a blogger at night. Karen runs Lovilee, an award-winning WordPress blog with fantastic articles about lifestyle, DIY home decor ideas, party themes, and free printables.

3. Meg Sproat - Boring Cape Town Chick

The Boring Cape Town Chick's logo. Photo: @BoringCapeTownChick

Meg Sproat's Boring Cape Town Chick magazine website centres on food, travel, products and services, pop culture, events, and more activities. She started the site in 2012 when her then-boyfriend (also her current husband) suggested she quit Farmville for blogging. Meg was conceived in Zimbabwe, born in South Africa, grew up in Namibia, moved to London and now lives in Cape Town.

4. Kathryn Rossiter - Becoming You

Kathryn Rossiter and her husband. Photo: @becomingyou

Kathryn Rossiter lives in Cape Town with her spouse and two children. Becoming You is a family lifestyle and travelling blog, and she also writes about beauty, wellness, home décor, food and wine. Kathryn also offers daily information, inspiration and encouragement for women to pursue their passions besides marriage and children.

South African travel bloggers

Travel bloggers write about their experiences from touring the world. They derive income from multiple online and offline sources. Once a travel blog starts earning well, a travel blogger can turn the passion into a full-time career.

5. Lydia Afonso - Greenlydia

Lydia Afonso holding a glass of wine. Photo: @greenlydia

Lydia Afonso has been blogging since 2010. She describes herself as a girl from the northern suburbs of Cape Town who went against nature and fell in love with Johannesburg. Lydia has worked in the wine industry for 11 years while also doing international copywriting and design. The Green Lydia website has many glorious travel blogs and sites of the most beautiful resorts around the globe.

6. Natalie Ross - Tails of a Mermaid

Natalie standing on a grassland. Photo: @tailsofamermaid

Natalie Ross is a travel blogger and photographer. She has visited France, Germany, Kenya, and more countries. Check out her sweet life and travelling escapades with her husband on Tails of a Mermaid. She also shared her vast knowledge of food and wine.

South African food bloggers

Food blogging is a section of food journalism interlinking food, blog writing, and food photography. It could be anything from documenting authentic recipes, experimenting with food, or anything else other than cooking. Bloggers monetize their food blogs to earn a profit.

7. Sam Linsell - Drizzle & Dip

Sam Linsell sitting at the table with a glass of wine. Photo: @drizzleanddip

Sam Linsell is a professional food stylist, recipe developer, and food photographer. She won the Best Food Blog in Africa at the African Blogger awards 2016 and the Best South African Food blog at the Fairlady Consumer awards 2013.

Linsell has a solid background in hospitality management and food brand marketing and wrote two cookbooks. Cooking and baking are her biggest adventures. Linsell's Drizzle & Dip is the best recipe, food, and travel blog to follow in South Africa.

8. Ilse van der Merwe - The Food Fox

Ilse van der Merwe sitting under a tree. Photo: @the_foodfox

Prepare healthy and delicious meals using simple recipes from Ilse van der Merwe. She is a true enthusiast of the culinary world who loves cooking, writing, creating and exploring food. Many restaurants across the globe feature recipes Ilse shares on The Food Fox. The blog will also help you discover unique kitchen tools that make cooking easy, quick, and fun.

9. Sarah Graham - SARAHGRAHAM

Groceries surrounding Sarah Graham. Photo: @sarahgrahamfood

Sarah Graham filmed her first TV series, Sarah Graham Cooks Cape Town, in 2013 and even won a SAFTA award. Sarah Graham’s Food Safari show premiered on M-Net (Channel 101) in 2015, and the second season aired in 2016. The show is now available on Showmax.

Sarah's parents raised her in Zimbabwe while taking care of lions in their small wildlife conservancy. She studied at UCT and lived in Cape Town with her husband and three daughters. The SARAHGRAHAM blog for food and recipes began in May 2010. The site also has short cooking courses and her books.

10. Amilinda Wilkinson - The Little Hedonist

Amilinda Wilkinson sitting at a restaurant table. Photo: @thelittlehedonist

Amilinda Wilkinson has had a complex love affair with food for as long as she can remember. She loves cocktails with dramatically elaborate garnishes, pretty plates, coffee art, fresh herbs, lemon on grilled fish, artisanal bread, and the list is endless.

Amilinda writes about wine, food, her experiences and events, and reviews products on The Little Hedonist. Timothy joined her food adventure much later, and his undying love for food, wine, gin, and photography perfectly matches her passions.

11. Alida Ryder - Simply Delicious

A logo of Simply Delicious on a light blue background. @SimplyDeliciousBlog

Alida Ryder is a mother of twins, and she started the Simply Delicious blog to share her recipes with family and friends living in different cities. She never imagined it growing until she received the Best Food Blog and Best New blog awards at the SA Blog Awards in 2010.

Ryder loved cooking growing up, and her grandmother (who passed away in December 2005 after a yearlong battle with breast cancer) taught her how to bake cookies.

South African beauty bloggers

South African beauty bloggers share a lot of information about staying beautiful and updates on the beauty industry's emerging trends. Find out from them what is best for your skin, healthy skincare routines, best hairstyles, and more.

12. Victoria - Kiss, Blush & Tell

Tori wearing a red sweater. Photo: @kissblushandtell

Tori is a Johannesburg-based beauty ambassador and blogger running the Kiss, Blush & Tell blog. She inspires and teaches people how to have and maintain healthy skin. Her blogs mainly capture her experiences with different beauty products. Tori documents the outcomes and shares them with her views to give confidence to those dying to have that unique and comfortable beauty.

13. Hazel Whitehead - Beauty Shout Box

Beauty Shout Box's logo on a light blue background. Photo: @beautyshoutbox

Hazel Whitehead is a qualified hairdressing and beauty therapist. She has been in the industry for many years and has worked with many international cosmetic, fragrance and skincare brands. Join her Beauty Shout Box blog for more insights about skincare and beauty products, including Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.

14. Leanne - Arum Lilea

Leanne standing on the road. Photo: @arumlilea

Leanne established Arum Lilea in 2011 and named it after the arum lily. The blog focuses on dressing styles and elegance everyone can add to their daily attire. It is also a resource for beauty essentials, including makeup tutorials and tips, types of makeup, and the best skincare products.

South African fashion bloggers

Fashion blogging is a mixture of designing, styling, journalism, and modelling. Most fashion enthusiasts write articles about fashion and style and publish photos of outfits and videos of fashion shows.

15. Sarah Langa - The Creative Patterns

Sarah Langa wearing a white dress. Photo: @sarahlanga

Sarah Langa is among the few Black South African bloggers doing well in the industry. She is an ambassador of numerous world-class fashion brands, including Woolworths, Picot & Moss, and Vice Camuto. Sarah captures her iconic taste in fashion and travel adventures on The Creative Patterns blog.

16. Sergio Ines - What My Boyfriend Wore

Sergio Ines sitting at the table with a wallet-like book. Photo: @whatmyboyfriendwore

Sergio Ines is one of the most popular South African influencers for male fashion designs. His girlfriend inspired him to become a fashion blogger. She was obsessed with his dressing style and posted most of his photos on Instagram. Sergio started the What My Boyfriend Wore blog when he noticed his pictures were getting lots of likes and comments.

17. Aisha Baker - BakedOnline

Aisha Baker sitting on a wooden chair. Photo: @bakedonline

Aisha Baker is a fashion enthusiast, wife, and mother. The South African Muslim influencer is making it big in beauty, fashion, and lifestyle blogging. Aisha offers fantastic tips for pregnancy fashion designs on her BakedOnline blog.

South African DIY bloggers

DIY bloggers show you how to use your hands and the most available tools and materials to create things. It can be art, cooking, a home makeover, dressing, etc. They usually have unique and superb ideas that save money and transform items from boring to fabulous.

18. Julia Anastasopoulos - Suzelle DIY

Julia Anastasopoulos holding a hammer. Photo: @suzellediy

The actress, fashion designer, and actress rose to fame in 2014 through her YouTube channel. Julia is good at sketch designs and one of the best South African YouTubers. In addition, her Suzelle DIY blog is home to all things DIY and stunning creativity.

19. Nicola Ashe - Ask Ashe

Ask Ashe's logo on a light blue background. Photo: @AskAshe

Nicola Ashe is a brand strategist and Interior Designer. She lives in Durban and has tremendous experience in interior and web design. Nicola spent years travelling Europe & North America and working with restaurants.

She serves SA’s top companies in advertising and marketing, web, product and packaging designs, etc. Hence, the Ask Ashe blog is the best place for gaining DIY décor and design tips.

South African lifestyle influencers

Lifestyle influencers are a huge part of social media. They post photos and vlogs of popular products, services, and places to increase their customer base and attract followers. These influencers also turn businesses into lifestyle brands and significantly increase sales.

20. Boitumelo Thulo

Boitumelo Thulo advertising the Boity Pink Sapphire perfume. Photo: @boity

Boitumelo Thulo (alias Boity) is a South African television personality, rapper, actress, businesswoman, and model. She was named among Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 in 2019. Boitumelo's Instagram blogs revolve around her lifestyle, especially fashion, travelling, and brand endorsements.

21. Refiloe Phoolo

Refiloe Phoolo standing near a boxing ring. Photo: @CassperNyovest

Refiloe Phoolo (alias Cassper Nyovest) is a South African rapper, record producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He established his Family Tree Records label in 2014 and is regarded as one of the most successful artists in South Africa. Refiloe's social media posts are mostly about his lifestyle, precisely fashion, travelling, and fitness. He loves boxing and everything that has go to do with the gym.

22. Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba wearing a black dress. Photo: @bonang_m

Bonang Dorothy Matheba is a South African television presenter, radio personality, businesswoman, model, producer, and philanthropist. The multi-award winner famous is also into lifestyle, fashion, travelling, and brand promotions. Fans call her Queen B.

23. Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini wearing a black sweater. Photo: @minniedlamini

Minenhle Jones nee Dlamini (aka Minnie) is a South African on-air personality, actress, and model. She became the host of SABC 1's Friday live-music show, Live Amp, in 2010. If Minnie is not posting her exotic travelling adventures on social media, she showcases her unique sense of fashion or advertising products. The lady knows how to live her life to the fullest.

24. Natasha Thahane

Natasha Thahane matching blue jeans with a green one-shoulder top. Photo: @natasha_thahane

Thahane is a South African actress, social media personality, and model who has appeared in various shows. The model receives numerous offers for ad commercials and has worked for ABSA, Steers, and McDonalds.

Thahane's social media posts can tempt you into buying everything she sells, including things you do not need. She also showcases a bit of her lifestyle and love for fashion on Instagram.

25. Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi wearing an orange designer dress. Photo: @pearlthusi

Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi is a South African actress, television host, model and radio personality. She is known for her appearance in the BBC comedy-drama series, The No., where she played Patricia Kopong. Her social media posts showcase her luxury fashion designs, expensive places, and more.

How much do South African bloggers make?

Most South African bloggers do it part-time because they earn R1,850 to R3,400 per month to R3,400 per month. However, one can make more money as a full-time career if they get brand endorsements or add affiliate marketing to blogging.

How many followers do you need to be an influencer?

Social media bloggers driving massive traffic and delivering excellent results for big brands are very expensive. For starters, influencers in South Africa need 200 to 20,000 followers, but the more followers, the higher your earnings.

How do bloggers get paid?

Advertisement networks pay bloggers per impression or click. Paid per impression means the viewer does not have to click on an advert for the blogger to make money. Meanwhile, paid per click means a viewer muck tap on the ad. The number of clicks is converted into money.

Is blogging a promising career?

Blogging means being your boss, enjoying flexible schedules, and working from wherever you want. You need a laptop, a reliable power supply, and a strong internet connection.

Is it hard to be a blogger?

Starting a blog can be an intimidating experience if you worry about people liking and sharing your content. Do it as a hobby and avoid anxiety when at the beginning stage. Keep doing your research, write, edit, share and promote your blogs till it grows.

South African bloggers and influencers have very enlightening and inspiring content. They also influence people's purchasing decisions to increase sales for businesses. As a result, they benefit themselves and society at large.

