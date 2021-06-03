Vicky Stark: Age, partner, career, height, YouTube channel, worth

Who is Vicky Stark? In the world of media, she is a household name. The celebrity posts videos and modelling pictures of herself in gorgeous bikinis while fishing. She is very passionate about fishing and is an expert at it too. Her fishing expeditions have allowed her to gain fame and endorsements from various brands. How about finding out more about this gorgeous celebrity?

The social media star in her element. Photo: @vickystark

Source: Instagram

Vicky Stark has been very passionate and into fishing from a very young age. Her videos feature her in various locations where she executes her fishing expeditions. The celebrity's sharing and posting her passion has brought her both fame and also fortune.

Vicky Stark's profiles

Name : Vicky Stark

: Vicky Stark Birthdate : 5th August 1985

: 5th August 1985 Vicky Stark's age : 35 years

: 35 years Vicky Stark's height : 5 feet 7 inches (170.1 cm)

: 5 feet 7 inches (170.1 cm) Nationality : American

: American Occupation: Social media celebrity model, fishing expert

Early life and biography

Vicky was born on 5th August 1985 in Miami, South Florida, United States of America. Information on her upbringing and educational background is unknown. It is, however, evident that she started expressing her passion for fishing at a young age. She has a sister named Jen, with whom they were raised together in their Miami residence.

The fishing expert does not shy away from the camera, especially while doing what she loves most. Photo: @vickystark

Source: Instagram

Vicky Stark's career

The fishing expert started sharing her love for fishing with the world through posting videos and photos where she was dressed in a bikini while fishing. The fish she catches do come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Vicky Stark's fishing expeditions have attracted a wide fanbase. She portrays her skills while still dressed in sexy bikinis. In photos and videos she posts, she is pictured in different boats and various fishing locations. The locations go as far as Venice, San Lucas and also her birth town of Miami.

The social media star has previously expressed her love for fishing in interviews. Her efforts in posting have, however, not been in vain. She has attracted numerous endorsements and sponsorships from well-known brands. Her endorsements and sponsors do not only come with more exposure to other brands but also with an excellent financial deal. Some of the brands that have sponsored her include One One Swimwear, FarOut Sunglasses, Smith Optics, Peacock Bass Adventures, among others.

Who says you cannot look sexy while fishing? Photo: @vickystark

Source: Instagram

Personal life

The fishing expert is private in terms of her dating profile and life. However, she is in a relationship with Captain Ryan Eidelstein, owner of Reel McCoy Charters. His business offers boat and fishing services in Florida. Photos of the two looking comfortable with each other surfaced in 2019.

They have not yet confirmed their status by then. After a while, the social media star confirmed that the two were indeed dating. The pair are not only on romantic terms, but she is also a business partner to him.

The social media celebrity with her significant other, Captain Ryan Eidelstein. Photo: @vickystark

Source: Instagram

Vicky Stark's net worth

With such a massive following on social media plus various brand patronages, the fishing expert is worth a fortune. As of 2021, the gorgeous celebrity is valued to have a worth of over $400,000. She proves that doing what you love can make you go places.

Social media

Vicky started to rise into the spotlight by posting on various social media platforms. She has, over time, gained more followers and her accounts continue expanding in number. Here are her social media accounts.

Vicky Stark's YouTube channel

The gorgeous fishing expert started her channel back in 2011 but did not post a single video until 2017, which was well-received. She subsequently used YouTube as the platform for posting longer videos. Her most-watched video has a total of 10 million views. She has over 500k subscribers with 132 videos posted on her YouTube channel, @VickyStark.

Facebook

The fishing expert's Facebook page is Vicky Stark Fishing and was created in 2017. Her posts on Instagram are also shared on her Facebook page. To date, her page has garnered over 148k followers.

Instagram

The social media celeb has posted numerous clips showcasing her skills in her sexy bikini swimwear on her Instagram page. She started her account in 2012, and it has grown tremendously over the years. To date, her account, @vickystark, has over 200k followers.

Vicky Stark's Patron profile also exists where only subscribed members get exclusive content.

The celebrity showing off her toned body in a bikini. Photo:@vickystark

Source: Instagram

That is much to know about Vicky Stark, the girl with a fishing passion and making big waves.

READ ALSO: Mark Ruffalo's net worth, ethnicity, kids, wife, family, height, movies

Briefly.co.za published an article on Mark Ruffalo. He is a well-known actor, screenwriter and producer. His most famous role is starring as The Hulk. Mark has been in the entertainment industry for many years. The actor's career has tremendously grown over the years. Read on to find out more.

Source: Briefly.co.za