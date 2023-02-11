The personal story of Sarah Beattie, the American actress and internet model

Sarah Beattie is an American internet personality who has gained fame through her controversial comments and posts. She is very outspoken, a factor that has made most people keep up with her to know about her views on different trending topics. But who is this tweeter when she is not entertaining people online?

Despite her controversies, Sarah Beattie is also known for her creative writing and comic skills. This witty and funny side has made her earn the title of an internet comedian.

Date of birth 4 November 1992 Place of birth Oceania, Hawaii Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 30 years (as of February 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Big Island High School, Florida State University Major English Literature Profession Actress, Comedian, Blogger, Comic Writer Height in inches 5’ 3” Height in centimetres 160 cm Weight in pounds 123 lbs Weight in kilograms 55 kg Body measurements (breast-waist-hips) 34-24-35 Eye colour Black Hair colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Current residence Los Angeles, California Instagram Twitter

She gained fame on different social media platforms due to her witty, funny, and sometimes controversial comments. Here is her life story.

Sarah Beattie’s age

She was born on 4 November 1992 in the Oceania state of Hawaii and is 30 years old as of February 2023. Unfortunately, little is known about her childhood.

Education profile

Most of Sarah Beattie’s profiles reveal she attended Big Island high school before enrolling at Florida State University. She studied English Literature.

Body measurements

Beattie stands tall at 5’ 3” approximately 1.6 m, and weighs 123 pounds, roughly 55 kg. Her breast-waist-hips measurements are 34-24-35.

Career

Sarah is an internet model and actress. She is also a comic blogger known for cracking ribs with her witty writing. Let us break down these professions.

Sarah Beattie’s TV shows

Sarah Beattie in The Fall remains her most notable television show. She impressed fans with her incredible acting skills and bagged the role of Olivia Spector for 15 recurrent episodes from 2003 to 2016. She also starred in The Kingcast (2020).

Sarah Beattie’s comic career

Her comic and witty nature is best magnified in her lead role in Frankie Boyle’s TV series New World Order. She was part of Frank Boyle’s determined stand-up, comment review, and discussion panel, set up to break down a few of the week’s top headlines. She appeared in the show in seven episodes of season two.

Instagram model

Sarah is also a self-proclaimed Instagram model who is known for posting her pictures in revealing outfits. Her bold and crazy photos have earned her 182K followers as of 9 February 2023. Her account handle goes by the name Nacho Sarah. She also uses this platform to showcase her artistic and creative mind.

Sarah Beattie’s Fappening Forum

The internet personality posts adult content on The Fappening Forum with an account by her name. She joined this platform in 2019.

Sarah Beattie’s Twitter account and controversies

Her Twitter account remains a subject of interest for most people, primarily because of her controversial tweets. On 19 January 2019, she made headlines across different social media platforms, after posting a controversial tweet. Her tweet touched on the Make America Great Again (MAGA) demonstration by students at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, DC.

Earlier on, a 4 minutes long video had been posted showcasing several Covington Catholic High School students mocking a Native American Indian man, later identified as Nathan Philips. Philips was playing his drums as he peacefully demonstrated against the construction of the great wall by President Trump.

The video sparked mixed emotions, particularly anger from American celebrities like Sarah. Most were quick to point out the disrespectful behaviour of the students. Another video showed Philips shedding tears and describing the students’ behaviour as aggressive.

Sarah was quick to comment about the boys’ behaviour, particularly that of Nick Sandmann, the boy who was seen standing face to face with Philips. Her tweet was that she would offer a passionate reward to the person who punched Nick Sandmann in the face.

Despite the boys being allegedly in the wrong, most tweeters were taken aback by her tweet. Later, it was determined that the boys were innocent and had been waiting for their bus to pick them up, and only chanting their school name.

Nevertheless, Sarah never apologized for her tweet. A quick scroll of her Twitter account reveals her unapologetic nature, as she is never afraid to step in anyone’s shoes and not apologize for it.

Her other known controversy is when she tweeted about working for Saturday Night Live (SNL) as a contributing author. Although SNL denied any ties with her, most of her fans believed she was once their employee. As a result, some wanted SNL boycotted.

Is Sarah Beattie dating?

Although the internet star has a public career, she has managed to keep her private life away from her ever-curious fans. She is believed to be single because she has not been spotted with anyone who may indicate they are romantically involved.

Sarah Beattie is an American actress, comic writer, and internet personality. Although she is known for her controversial internet posts, she is also famous for her revealing posts and witty tweets.

