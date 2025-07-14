Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux faced social media criticism for attending President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national dialogue

Many argued that Mia cannot relate to the struggles of black South Africans, sparking heated online debate

Supporters defended her presence, highlighting that she represents people living with disabilities

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux’s name popped up on social media platforms, and this time it wasn't about her engagement to Luke ten Oever. South Africans have been debating the national dialogue, and some think Mia shouldn't have been a part of the national dialogue.

Miss SA Mia Le Roux’s involvement in the national dialogue has been questioned. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP and Provided

Source: UGC

The family meeting held by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, 13 July 2025, is still a hot topic of discussion on social media as many share their thoughts on how the President handled some burning issues.

Media personality and author Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh slammed Ramaphosa for not taking questions from reporters, while radio and television personality Thando "Thabooty" Thabethe seemingly responded to the address with a cryptic post.

While some are concerned about what was said at the meeting, others are worried about who was there. An X (Twitter) user with the handle @Jenna_original2 commented about reigning Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux's attendance, stating that she had no business being there.

The user was responding to a video of the model and President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking after his address. According to the post, Mia does not fit into the dialogue because she does not understand the struggles of black South Africans. The post read:

"How does Mia Le Roux fit into this dialogue. What does she know about the struggles of black South Africans?"

Fans weigh in on post about Mia Le Roux

Social media users rushed to the comments section to note that Mia had to be at the national dialogue as she also represents the disabled community in South Africa.

@ntauleng said:

"She will be representing the disabled."

@MonwabisiKete commented:

"She understands the challenges faced by people living with disabilities. The struggles of life are not defined by the racialised politics that often characterise the South African political scene. She is aware of the challenges women face in our nation, and she doesn’t need to be green, blue, or yellow to understand the struggles of South Africans."

@zilo_motso wrote:

"Not everything is about Black South Africans."

@Stu5Kart said:

"White South Africans also get a voice - racist."

@iamVentWELL_SA wrote:

"This is not about Black South Africans, though."

@MaxwellModiba said:

"The National Dialogue is about all South Africans."

@by_greatest wrote:

"White people are also struggling, so she's needed."

Miss South Africa 2024, Mia Le Roux Mia Le Roux attended the national dialogue. Image: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

