A woman expressed frustration about South Africa being expected to support people from other African countries

The media personality argued that no other African nation has open-door policies like South Africa

South Africans flooded the comments section, agreeing with her stance

A woman from KZN shared a video stating why she feels SA is being expected to support the whole of Africa. Images: @jacinta.z.ngobese

Source: Facebook

An award-winning radio presenter has sparked heated debate across South Africa after sharing her thoughts on the country's role as what she calls "the breadwinner of Africa."

Media personality Jacinta Ngobese, whose Facebook page @jacinta.z.ngobese bio describes her as an "Award Winning Radio Presenter, Radio Producer, Woman in Media," posted the emotional video at the end of June with the caption:

"Good morning, South Africans… Let us keep fighting the good fight🙏🏻🇿🇦❤️ God Bless South Africa."

In the video, Ngobese expressed her frustration with what she sees as unfair expectations placed on South Africa compared to other African countries. She questioned why her country is expected to have an open-door policy when other nations like Malawi, Burundi, Ethiopia, and Libya don't face the same pressure to welcome everyone from across the continent.

The radio presenter argued that South Africa has become the continent's breadwinner, with everyone expecting the country to provide for others without receiving anything in return. She compared the situation to a family dynamic where one successful child is expected to support everyone else without help.

Ngobese challenged the issue that South Africans who raise concerns about immigration are somehow "not African enough" or hate themselves. She pointed out that the people struggling most in South Africa are black South Africans who fought their way out of apartheid and are now expected to compete for resources they haven't fully enjoyed yet.

The media personality questioned why people from countries that claim to have thriving economies without white influence would choose to come to South Africa, which they say is still dependent on white people. She argued that if other African countries are so successful, their citizens should use their skills and resources to benefit their nations.

A woman from KZN challenged current immigration issues she feels aren't befitting South Africa. Images: jacinta.z.ngobese

Source: Facebook

Video goes viral online

The passionate video quickly went viral, attracting over 10,000 reactions, 2,400 comments, and 125,000 views as South Africans shared their thoughts on the controversial topic.

@elisa_tala claimed:

"They are here to multiply. Give birth 3 times a year."

@thembile_phewa agreed:

"You nailed it, MaMqungebe. Why are they heading for South Africa only, just because SA is a banana republic?"

@reighfillweigh_momo_morecore asked:

"Can I join your movement for Tembisa because wow 😩"

@sinqobile_nombuso_khumalo observed:

"They always pray we fail as a country, those 'brothers and sisters' hate us."

@adelaide_letswalo pleaded:

"Guys, go home, please, cos' you don't have proper documents... We are tired, bathong!"

@caiphus_mzingisi_bomela suggested:

"And eventually will get rid of the government that endorses this nonsense of 'Africa we are one' narrative, amend the constitution that will champion the interests of indigenous South Africans."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

