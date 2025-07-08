A Nigerian woman sparked a debate after urging fellow foreigners to be grateful for free access to healthcare and education in South Africa

In her TikTok video, she acknowledged the frustration of being turned away but emphasised that such privileges are rare, even in some European countries

Her comments received mixed reactions online, reigniting conversations around immigration, public resources, and the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa

A Nigerian woman has weighed in on the growing debate over access to public healthcare for foreign nationals in South Africa.

Nigerian woman reacts to foreigners denied healthcare

The video, which has gained traction online, was shared on TikTok under the handle @tripple.a.tee on 5 July 2025. In it, the woman urged fellow foreigners to be more grateful for the services they’ve been able to access in the country, particularly free hospitals and education.

@tripple.a.tee said that while she understands the frustration among some foreigners following reports of being turned away from public clinics and hospitals, the reaction should also include appreciation for the years of support received from the South African government.

She expressed that in many countries, even in Europe, one cannot just be treated for free, but in Mzansi, they have been afforded that privilege.

"If South Africa says they’re tired of the way foreigners are using their hospitals, clinics, and other facilities, I think every foreigner living in South Africa should applaud them. Because, truth be told, with no sugar-coating, these people have tried a lot. We live in South Africa and use their facilities, clinics, hospitals, and schools for free. Meanwhile, in our home countries, we’re expected to pay a lot of money; even in some European countries, there are no free hospitals," said @tripple.a.tee in the video.

Her comments come amid growing concerns and ongoing discussions about immigration, resource allocation, and the state of South Africa’s healthcare system. Several reports and videos have emerged online showing foreign nationals being denied treatment, sparking outrage and debate on both sides.

While some have criticised the government for what they view as xenophobic policies, others have defended the state, citing strained public resources and the need to prioritise South African citizens.

The Nigerian woman’s video added a different perspective, encouraging immigrants to recognise the opportunities they’ve had in South Africa, while also urging both locals and foreigners to have empathy for one another.

@tripple.a.tee's post drew mixed reactions, with some praising her honesty, while others insisted that access to healthcare is a basic human right, regardless of nationality.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their thoughts

Many people took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Nigerian woman's reaction to foreigners being refused access to public healthcare, saying:

Olly Zan said:

"I am Nigerian, and I stand with them; they are not wrong."

Nokuthula Mthethwa expressed:

"I pay R4576 tax per week for people who don't even respect our country, calling us lazy, xenophobic, the Republic of AIDS and all sorts of bad names. My tax, my South Africans, God bless Africa."

Absolutely, Erina shared:

"Africa is for all African people. We should stop this kind of hostility. We should be better than this."

Nhlanhla Nqoko stated:

"When South Africa opens their hand to help ...it returns empty and bitten."

Sisindise Akuwe Mgaba commented:

"Thank you, my sister, for understanding. I am paying close to R3000 per month for tax."

