Gauteng content creator Jayden Crosson took his domestic worker, Johanna, for her very first ride in his BMW M4, and South Africa fell apart in the comments. The 21-year-old entrepreneur posted the moment on Instagram, calling Johanna his second mom, and Mzansi had a lot to say.

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Screenshots taken from the clip showing the joyful woman. Images: Jayden Crosson

Source: Instagram

Crosson is no stranger to the spotlight. He reportedly built a multimillion-rand e-commerce business starting with just R600 while still in school. His TikTok and Instagram pages are full of business wins, luxury cars, and real-life moments like this one.

The moment Mzansi could not stop talking about

Johanna’s reaction as she experienced the ride said everything. Her joy was written all over her face, and South Africans were completely moved by the whole thing.

People across the country flooded the comments with warmth. Many said Crosson reminded them that kindness and success can absolutely go hand in hand.

One commenter said they had run out of words and wished Crosson nothing but God’s blessing. Another said the world desperately needs more people exactly like him.

Others said Johanna looked genuinely happy and proud, adding that it was clear she was treated with love and respect every single day.

Crosson called Johanna his ‘second mother.’

Watch the video below:

More about Jayden Crosson

21-year-old Jayden Crosson shared a post of his domestic worker’s joyful reaction to seeing his new car for the first time.

Jayden Crosson built a multimillion rand online business adapted for South African shoppers and logistics.

Jayden Crosson was fuming after he walked out to find someone had urinated on his luxury car in a parking lot.

Source: Briefly News