SAFA has again been forced to respond to speculation over Hugo Broos' future, this time over reports of a new contract

The latest statement follows another official clarification issued earlier this month, raising fresh questions about the Bafana Bafana coach

With Broos' current deal nearing its end, SAFA says supporters should wait for an official announcement

Bafana coach Hugo Broos is at the centre of a fresh SAFA statement. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA, Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has dismissed reports claiming Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has already been given a one-year contract extension, less than two weeks after rejecting reports that he had left the national team.

In a statement issued on 22 July 2026, SAFA said reports alleging Broos had received a new contract were "false, unfounded and misleading". The association added that the Belgian remains under his existing contract until the end of July 2026 and that no extension has been approved.

The latest clarification comes after SAFA issued another statement on 10 July 2026, dismissing reports that Broos had already stepped down as Bafana Bafana coach.

Hugo Broos remains under current contract

SAFA said no decision has yet been taken regarding the national team's head coach position.

"Coach Hugo Broos remains under contract with SAFA until the end of July 2026, in accordance with his existing agreement," the association said.

It added:

"The Association's governance processes regarding the Bafana Bafana technical team have not yet been concluded. Therefore no decision has been taken, and no contract has been issued or approved by the National Executive Committee."

SAFA urges media to verify reports

SAFA also appealed to media organisations to seek comment before publishing claims relating to the association's affairs.

The football body said it remains committed to transparent communication and will announce any decision on the Bafana Bafana coaching position only after its internal governance processes have been completed.

With Broos' current contract set to expire at the end of July, SAFA has now issued two official statements in less than two weeks rejecting speculation about the coach's future.

The Hugo Broos saga took another twist before this latest statement

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA rejected reports on 10 July 2026 claiming Hugo Broos had stepped down as Bafana Bafana coach. The association insisted the Belgian remained under contract, despite speculation following South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Less than two weeks later, SAFA has issued another statement—this time dismissing reports that Broos has already been offered a contract extension.

Source: Briefly News