Kaizer Chiefs legend Tsepo Masilela called on the club to recruit established Bafana Bafana internationals to close the gap on their rivals

Masilela singled out Brandon Petersen and Mduduzi Shabalala as the two current Chiefs players with genuine national team potential

The former left-back named Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole as the type of midfielder Chiefs should pursue ahead of the 2026/27 season

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Kaizer Chiefs legend Tsepo Masilela has urged the Soweto club to pursue established Bafana Bafana players in the transfer market, arguing that proven national team-level quality is the missing ingredient needed to seriously challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Masilela shared his views on Soccerbeat, reflecting on Chiefs' position in South African football following a season in which they finished third and sent only one player, defender Bradley Cross, to the FIFA World Cup in Hugo Broos' squad.

Petersen and Shabalala Identified as Future Bafana Candidates

Within the current Amakhosi setup, Masilela highlighted goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala as the two players best positioned to become regular Bafana Bafana fixtures. He described Petersen as unlucky to have missed World Cup selection and acknowledged that Shabalala's path to the national team hinges on greater consistency and output in front of goal.

"If Mdu plays well, he stands a chance. You look at the Bafana team which played in the World Cup, we didn't really have a number 10. If Mdu can score more, he'll make the squad. Sometimes it's about the numbers," Masilela said.

Masilela Targets 'Yaya' Sithole for Chiefs Midfield

Beyond developing existing talent, Masilela stressed that signing Bafana Bafana regulars from the transfer market would accelerate Chiefs' bid to reclaim their place at the top of the Betway Premiership. He pointed specifically to midfielder Sphephelo "Yaya" Sithole, who has been linked with a move to the club, as the profile of player that could make an immediate difference.

"Trying to close the gap, you have to sign quality players. They finished third, it's not a bad position, so let's try and improve. When you mention signings, it will be nice to see them signing Bafana stars," Masilela said.

"There were talks about Yaya. He is someone that can come to the team and give the midfield a boost. Chiefs don't have a bad midfield, but they need a number six that's going to complement the other midfield players," the former Bafana Bafana defender added.

Chiefs have already made additions to their squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, but Masilela believes the club's ambitions require further investment in players who have already demonstrated their quality at international level.

Source: Briefly News