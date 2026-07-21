The Department of Home Affairs presented its case in the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday, citing Adetshina's Nigerian passport as evidence that she has a country to return to

State advocate Motlalepule Rantho argued Adetshina obtained Nigerian passports for herself and her child to advance her modelling career

Adetshina's lawyer countered that holding a passport does not establish national ties, with judgment reserved until 19 August

Home Affairs is fighting for Chidimma Adetshina's deportation. Images: AfricaFactsZone/ X and Yamak Perea/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: UGC

WESTERN CAPE — The Department of Home Affairs has pointed to Chidimma Adetshina's Nigerian passport as central evidence in its bid to detain and deport her, presenting its arguments before the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday.

According to News24, state advocate Motlalepule Rantho told the court that Adetshina acquired passports from Nigeria for both herself and her child, a decision she allegedly made to further her modelling career. Rantho noted that Adetshina entered South Africa through a Mozambican port of entry after applying for a South African visa in Lagos.

The state further argued that her decision to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria directly contradicts her claim of having no meaningful ties to Nigeria. Adetshina's mother, Anabela Rungo, was separately arrested for residing in South Africa using a stolen identity document. As a result of Rungo's arrest, Adetshina's child was placed under social care.

Adetshina's defence pushes back

Her attorney, Giles Barclay-Beuthin, contested the state's line of reasoning, arguing that possession of a passport is not sufficient proof of national ties or belonging. He told the court that Adetshina was born in South Africa, that her father holds permanent residency in the country, and that her mother remains in South Africa under house arrest.

Barclay-Beuthin also noted that the question of her citizenship is still before the High Court for review, and that identity documents derived from a parent's paperwork do not establish that Adetshina was personally aware of or party to any fraudulent conduct.

View a picture of the passport on X here:

Background to the citizenship dispute

Adetshina first came to national attention in 2024 when she withdrew from the Miss South Africa competition following a public controversy over her citizenship status. She subsequently competed under the Nigerian flag in the Miss Universe pageant. The Cape Town Regional Court has reserved its judgment on whether Adetshina should be detained pending deportation. A ruling is expected on 19 August.

Chidimma Adetshina responds to calls to leave SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Adetshina's ongoing legal battle against a deportation order issued by South Africa's Department of Home Affairs. The former Miss Universe Nigeria contends that public criticism regarding her residency is based on misunderstandings of her earlier comments regarding her intentions to remain in the country.

Source: Briefly News