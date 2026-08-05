Parliament suspended National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams in line with the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament Act

The suspension came to light when Adams was absent during a key impeachment committee vote on the nomination of an evidence leader

The suspension is set to run until the end of August, raising questions about Adams's continued participation in parliamentary proceedings

Parliament has suspended NC leader Fadiel Adams. Images: @parliamentrsa/X and @SABCNews/X

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SOUTH AFRICA — Parliament has suspended National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams, with the suspension set to remain in effect until the end of August.

The matter came to the attention of the public when an impeachment committee convened to vote on the nomination of an evidence leader. Adams was absent from the proceedings, at which point the committee was informed that he had been suspended.

Adams suspended under parliamentary act

The suspension was effected in accordance with the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, which governs the conduct and disciplinary processes applicable to members of Parliament.

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No further details about the circumstances leading to the suspension were disclosed at the time the committee was notified.

The impeachment committee continued with its business in Adams's absence, proceeding to vote on the nomination of an evidence leader despite the development.

Suspension runs to end of August

Adams' suspension is confirmed to last until the end of August, effectively sidelining the NCC leader from parliamentary participation for the duration of that period.

The National Coloured Congress has not yet issued a public response to the suspension.

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Fadiel Adams takes shots at General Mkhwanazi

In related news, Adams dismissed the parliamentary committee's investigation as baseless after provisional findings cleared him and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. While welcoming the committee's decision to clear his name, Adams expressed deep frustration that the committee stopped short of issuing a formal finding against the provincial police commissioner for initiating what he characterised as a baseless probe. He argued that the failure to hold the commissioner accountable for wasting state resources exposed a significant weakness in parliamentary oversight.

Adams says May arrest was intimidation

Briefly News also reported that Fadiel Adams described his arrest in May as a deliberate attempt to intimidate him. The National Coloured Congress (NCC) was arrested and charged with fraud and defeating the administration of justice. The charges stemmed from his involvement in speaking to the man found guilty of murdering Sindiso Magaqa. Adams raised concerns about whether law enforcement followed the correct legal protocols during the arrest. He added that documentation was not surrendered willingly by authorities.

Source: Briefly News