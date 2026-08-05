Veteran SAFM presenter Kgomotso Moeketsi released a detailed press statement on 5 August 2026 outlining the events that led to her contract termination

Moeketsi, who would have marked 30 years in broadcasting this June, was dismissed after a series of disputes involving technical failures and a WhatsApp exchange with a listener

The radio veteran announced plans to take her case to the High Court, appealing for public financial support to fund her legal fight

She announced she intends to challenge her dismissal in the High Court. Image: Kgomotso Moeketse

Source: Twitter

Kgomotso ‘KG’ Moeketsi is not going down without a fight. The veteran radio broadcaster has issued a comprehensive press statement detailing the chain of events that ended her time at SAFM, announcing she intends to challenge her dismissal in the High Court.

The statement, dated 5 August 2026, paints a picture of mounting tensions, equipment breakdowns, and what Moeketsi describes as a deeply unfair process that ultimately cost her a two-year contract.

What led to Moeketsi's SAFM exit

According to Moeketsi, friction with station management began in March 2026 when Ferdinand Mabalane joined as the new Programme Manager. She took issue with public remarks he made referencing his previous departure from Kaya FM.

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Things escalated on 30 May 2026 when a listener sent a WhatsApp song request. Moeketsi replied, 'Why don't you play it for yourself though?', a remark she says was playful, but which the listener found offensive. The very next day, a two-hour transmission failure disrupted her broadcast. After sending a strongly worded email on 1 June raising concerns about the station's persistent technical problems, she was suspended.

KG Moeketsi completed a scheduled broadcast on 6 June, but payment for that show was withheld. On 15 July 2026, SAFM officially terminated her contract, citing alleged breach of contract. The agreement, which had started on 1 April 2026, was cut short well before its two-year term.

Check out the statement on X below:

'I will not walk away'

Moeketsi, who would have celebrated 30 years in broadcasting this past June, is clear that her legal challenge is not about reclaiming her position. She wants accountability, a fair process, and stronger protections for freelance media workers across the industry.

She has called on the public to support her financially as she pursues litigation in the High Court, framing the battle as a stand for due process that extends far beyond her own circumstances. Mzansi has rallied behind Moeketsi, with supporters flooding her mentions on X:

Delightsmalldam wrote:

"Saturdays and Sundays have not been the same. 🫠 Rooting for you. All the best. 💪 I've listened on weekends. I've listened when you're standing in on weekdays. I've never picked up a single rude or dismissive tone."

Michellemodika said:

"Radio executives need to stop with abuse of power. 💔 It's not cute anymore. I'm sorry for your ordeal. Hoping for a resolution. Good luck. 🍀 ❤️"

Kingkenzo015 offered measured support:

"You're a fantastic presenter and from what I see in the comments you need to work on your approach to listeners; it may be a weakness you need to work. Good luck on your legal fight, and as soon as you establish a GoFundMe campaign, I'll gladly support you."

Invakha said:

"Sorry u lost your job. The technical issue was not your fault, so why would they email u about it? ... Given all of that, I hope u win."

MbataneMatshaya added:

"Sorry to hear about this KG! I hope SABC and yourself will find each other!"

Xolaniphlyboy offered encouragement:

"It's a Season; this too shall pass. Kuzolunga Sis' KG. 🤞🏾"

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Source: Briefly News