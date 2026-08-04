EG Jansen released a statement after Saturday's Noordvaal Cup match against Menlopark was abandoned following a brawl

The school alleged its black and coloured players were subjected to racial slurs by a group of Menlopark old boys

EG Jansen confirmed disciplinary proceedings are under way and a report is being compiled for the Gauteng Department of Basic Education

EG Jansen School has broken its silence on the abandoned Noordvaal Cup rugby match against Menlopark on Saturday, alleging that racist abuse directed at its players triggered the brawl that brought the game to a premature end.

EG Jansen School has broken its silence on the abandoned Noordvaal Cup rugby match against Menlopark. Image: Nova News

Source: Facebook

Governing body chairman Riaan van Aswegen issued a formal statement condemning the violence while placing the origin of the incident with a group of Menlopark old boys who had gathered behind the in-goal area. The school said statements it collected indicated that alcohol was being consumed and that racial slurs, including the K-word, as well as remarks that certain players "belong on a farm", were directed at EG Jansen's black and coloured players.

Escalation and physical assault alleged

According to EG Jansen, parents from the school flagged the behaviour to a Menlopark teacher and asked for the group to be relocated, but no steps were taken. One parent later submitted a written statement alleging she was addressed "in very crude language" after raising the complaint.

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The school said the situation turned physical when one of its players was allegedly pulled over a fence and attacked, at which point an altercation broke out, and parents stepped in to shield their children. Players and parents from both schools became caught up in the confrontation before the match was called off entirely.

"Violence, racism and any other form of unacceptable behaviour are fundamentally inconsistent with the school's values, discipline and principles," the school said in its statement.

Read the statement below.

Investigation and Disciplinary action

EG Jansen said it requested CCTV footage from Menlopark to support the investigation but was told the relevant camera had not captured the incident.

The school confirmed that the pupils involved had been identified and that internal disciplinary processes were already in motion. A comprehensive report, incorporating witness statements and supporting evidence, is being compiled for submission to the Gauteng Department of Basic Education. EG Jansen stated it would continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Rugby racial slur incident: Boland referee explains protocol

Briefly News previously reported that a formal investigation is underway after a referee stopped a school rugby match in Cape Town following an alleged racial slur on the pitch.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED), Fairmont High School, and The Settlers High School are all examining the circumstances of the weekend incident.

Source: Briefly News