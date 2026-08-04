Martin Sweet received a national award after helping programmes reach nearly 1.7 million learners across South Africa

The youth development leader has spent 21 years expanding education and employment opportunities for young people

Sweet was recognised for work addressing education challenges through large-scale youth empowerment initiatives

The founder and CEO of Primestars is Martin Sweet. Image: DHET

Source: Facebook

Martin Sweet has been recognised for his impact on nearly two million learners in South Africa after winning the Best CEO award at the CSI Legacy Awards. The youth development leader received the national honour in recognition of more than two decades spent creating opportunities through education, skills development and employment programmes.

The award acknowledges Sweet’s work as Group CEO of Prime Impact Holdings and long-time leader of Primestars. His programmes have reached more than 1.7 million learners nationwide while continuing to support over 90,000 young people annually.

The achievement marks another milestone for a career focused on helping young South Africans access opportunities. Sweet has spent the past 21 years growing Primestars into one of the country’s leading youth development organisations.

Information shared with Briefly News revealed that the award celebrates contributions addressing South Africa’s education challenges. The recognition comes as Sweet leads Prime Impact Holdings, which includes several businesses focused on youth advancement.

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A picture of Martin Sweet shared with Briefly News. Image: supplied

Source: UGC

The organisation’s programmes have evolved significantly since its establishment in 2004. What started as a small initiative has developed into a national platform reaching communities across South Africa.

Award recognises decades of youth empowerment work

One of the organisation’s early successes involved transforming cinema venues into educational spaces. The initiative created learning opportunities for learners through programmes designed to improve academic outcomes.

Primestars later expanded beyond classroom support and developed entrepreneurship and leadership programmes. These projects helped young people prepare for careers, business ownership and future employment opportunities.

Sweet’s work has attracted support from government departments and major corporate partners. The collaborations have helped extend programmes to learners who needed access to additional resources and guidance.

The latest recognition celebrates the broader impact created through these initiatives over many years. It also reflects the role youth development programmes continue playing in creating opportunities for future generations.

More South Africans honoured

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South African media personality Basetsana Kumalo was celebrated for her exemplary career.

A TikTok user shared a video showing a billboard honouring David Sejobe, a beloved security guard at MultiChoice Randburg, who was killed.

Source: Briefly News