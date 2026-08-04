Snake handler Slangboere shared a video of a large snake coiled in a toilet bowl in South Africa

The snake disappeared into the pipes while the handler stood watching, leaving viewers horrified

The footage sent shockwaves through Mzansi, with many saying it confirmed their deepest fears

A local snake rescuer shared a video of a snake in a family's bathroom toilet. Image: Slangboere

Source: Facebook

A snake handler known as Slangboere shared a video on 3 August 2026 that had South Africans gripping their seats. The clip showed a large snake coiled in a toilet bowl, completely at home in a place no one ever wants to find one. The footage was filmed from above, giving a clear view of the snake sitting still in the basin. Within moments, it slithered further down and disappeared into the pipes beneath, leaving nothing but a lingering sense of dread for anyone watching.

How snakes end up in toilets

Snakes are known to enter homes through drainage and sewage systems, particularly during colder months when they seek warmth. According to wildlife experts, species that are comfortable in tight spaces can travel through pipes and emerge in unexpected places, including toilets. The discovery served as a reminder that South African homes, especially those near bushveld or open land, are not always as snake-free as residents might hope. Facebook user Slangboere, who regularly handles and documents snake encounters, captured the moment.

Watch the snake disappear into the pipes in the Facebook reel below.

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Mzansi reacts to the toilet snake video

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing many reactions from people who said it was the one scenario they had always dreaded.

User @Vaya Mzanzi said:

"My fear as a child 😭."

User @Marina Neufeld asked:

"How do they get in there?"

User @Ryno Heinrich Scheepers wrote:

"My wife would make us sell that house within minutes."

User @Dawn Rust warned:

"He'll be back."

User @Hasane William joked:

"You are very brave; you should have jumped."

User @Biso Mongane added:

"Jesus, my biggest fear just came to life 🙆."

3 Briefly News articles about snakes

A local woman hilariously faced her phobia by holding a giant Albino Burmese Python at a snake park, winning praise from amused social media users.

A South African snake expert debunked a dangerous first-aid myth after a terrifying photo of a snakebite went viral, warning people against cutting or sucking venom from a wound.

Boland Snake Removals 24/7 shared a video of a puff adder coiled inside a home's kitchen and advised that the best way to keep it in one place while waiting for help is to throw a towel over it.

Source: Briefly News