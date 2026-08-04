TikToker @thatgirlkwena posted a video in May 2026 showing three bags packed with South African products she carried back to the US

The bags were filled with local snacks, coloured popcorn, Koo canned goods, Gentle Magic beauty products and Sunlight bar soap

Viewers were stunned by how much she packed, with many asking whether US customs had let her through with it all

A young woman on the right and a bag full of SA snacks on the left. Images: @thatgirlkwena

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in the United States gave her TikTok followers a peek inside her packed suitcases after returning from a trip home. On 24 May 2026, @thatgirlkwen posted the now-viral clip showing three bags loaded with South African goods she was bringing back to America.

The overhead shot of the suitcase told the whole story. Chomps, coloured popcorn balls in plastic packets from spaza shops and street vendors, chips, peanut butter and a range of canned Koo products all made the cut. She also packed Sunlight bar soap, Samp, and Gentle Magic facial skincare products, the kind of everyday South African staples that simply do not exist on American shelves.

Why SA expats pack their suitcases like this

For many South Africans living abroad, this kind of packing is second nature. The video struck a chord because it captured something real: the products people grow up with are often impossible to find overseas, and no American equivalent quite fills the gap.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Commenters explained that friends and family who had returned to South Africa after living abroad had described missing specific local products deeply, things that seem ordinary at home but become precious once they are no longer accessible.

She confirmed in the comments that she cleared customs without any trouble, including the spices, soup packets and canned goods.

Mzansi reacts to the packed bags

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say on the TikTok page:

@cathy 01 wrote:

"You forgot the biltong."

@Lizwe Mkhulisi said:

"Living abroad has taught me a lot about appreciating the little things back at home."

@dzotso17mrcenterline asked:

"Doesn't USA have Black Cat?"

@Jay mphela reacted:

"And what about your health?"

@NayDean shared:

"What I need my suitcase to look like when I return to Malaysia, who needs clothes anyway"

@PHUNGULA questioned:

"What about US customs?"

Watch the video that got everyone talking:

More on food in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a Nigerian man who had a moment of realisation after spotting South African products on a Walmart shelf in the US.

recently reported on a Nigerian man who had a moment of realisation after spotting South African products on a Walmart shelf in the US. DA and ANC members set their political differences aside for a shared meal at a campaign event in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, a content creator tried out a viral snack combination suggested by a viewer, only for South Africans to point out he'd stumbled onto something very familiar.

Source: Briefly News