Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane, shared a rare makeup-free selfie on social media, showing a very different side to her usual glam posts

The content creator opened up about her exhaustion in a candid caption about the realities of motherhood

While many fans praised her natural beauty, others sparked a heated debate by comparing her to Cassper's exes

Cassper Nyovest’s wife shared a rare makeup-free selfie. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Pulane Phoolo, wife of rapper Cassper Nyovest, is winning hearts online after sharing a refreshingly candid look at her life as a new mum. The Mafikeng-born content creator posted a bare-faced selfie on her social media page in August 2026, wearing a headwrap and looking visibly drained as she stared into the camera.

Far from her usual feed of glammed-up looks and stylish outfits, Pulane leaned fully into her unfiltered moment with a caption that resonated with parents everywhere.

"A zero make-up, zero filter mom selfie. Please don't ever expect a dolled-up babe from me. Everything in me is tired," she wrote.

The post comes just a few months after Pulane and Cassper welcomed their first child together around December 2025, not long after celebrating their second wedding anniversary. With a newborn in the picture, it's no surprise the star is running on empty.

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Fans discussed Pulane Phoolo's natural looks after sharing her makeup-free selfie. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Despite the exhaustion written all over her face, fans were quick to point out that Pulane looked stunning regardless.

Nkoskhodola_23 said:

"Natural beauty."

murphygee5 reacted:

"Cassper's wife is a stunner yoh!"

HazelTee7 admired Pulane Phoolo:

"Not just pretty, she is also respectful."

See Pulane Phoolo's picture below.

Pulane Phoolo gets compared to husband's exes

Not everyone kept the focus on Pulane alone. It wasn't long before the comments section shifted into uncomfortable territory, with several users drawing comparisons between Pulane and Cassper's former partners, including media personality Boity Thulo and Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, who is the mother of Cassper's first child.

Recently, Majozi and Phoolo trended after celebrating Mother's Day together, having officially called a truce.

Priscil42973901 said:

"She doesn't come close to the baby mama."

patriot_of_rsa argued:

"She's beautiful, but I still think the baby mama is finer."

chiefofstaffZA wrote:

"She's beautiful, but she doesn't even come close to Boity Thulo's beauty."

Pulane Phoolo was compared to her husband's exes, Thobeka Majozi and Boity Thulo. Images: bexxdoesitbetter/ Instagram, pulanephoolo/ TikTok, boity/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Nota Baloyi slams Unathi Nkayi's swimsuit video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's harsh remarks about Unathi Nkayi showing off her snatched figure.

The outspoken and often controversial podcaster criticised Nkayi for flaunting her body, even warning her family to have her take down her video.

Source: Briefly News