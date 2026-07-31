Julius Malema held an EFF press briefing at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton on Thursday, 31 July

Malema was asked about podcasters entering politics after Ntsiki Mazwai announced her mayoral bid for the City of Joburg

The EFF leader also took a shot at MacG, claiming Podcast and Chill plays a political role that harms South African youth

EFF leader Julius Malema trolled Ntsiki Mazwai at the EFF presser. Image: MarkAndrews/AFP, Ntsikimazwai/Instagram

Source: UGC

Political leader Julius Malema was in full form at a press briefing in Sandton on Thursday, 31 July, leaving listeners both stunned and entertained by his bold words.

As if taking shots at popular podcaster MacG and his Podcast and Chill team, he also aimed at political newcomer Ntsiki Mazwai.

The EFF leader addressed the media at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel following the party's local government elections manifesto launch and anniversary celebrations held in Thohoyandou the weekend before. With the 4 November 2026 municipal polls campaign season gathering momentum, Malema appeared confident and eager to address everything swirling around the EFF's name in the public space.

Ntsiki Mazwai takes stray bullets

Things took an unexpected turn when a journalist raised the topic of podcasters moving into the political arena, specifically referencing Ntsiki Mazwai's decision to contest the mayorship of the City of Johannesburg. Rather than offering straightforward commentary, Malema's response left Mazwai in an awkward position, drawing raised eyebrows from those watching the livestreamed briefing.

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The moment prompted immediate reaction online, with many viewers feeling that the EFF leader had been unnecessarily dismissive of Mazwai in the same breath he used to criticise MacG.

In the same briefing, he also argued that Podcast and Chill had long ceased to be mere entertainment, claiming the show had evolved into a political player serving those who benefit from keeping South African youth uninformed.

Watch a clip shared by @realnormakay below:

Below are some of the reactions:

@realnorma_kay wrote: "Why is Ntsiki Mazwai catching strays👀 Malema is crashing out hard😅"

@DantiRas pointed out the apparent contradiction: "So, he just criticised MacG for insulting Minnie Dlamini, but he's now similarly insulting @ntsikimazwai? But again, he insulted his own Mama Winnie's name by attributing it to Aunty Johnson."

@RealKoenaza offered Mazwai some encouragement: "In politics, you need a thick skin and an elastic heart. Ntsiki wa modimo."

@Qunu14 questioned the broader impact: "After you destroy the reputation of other people, how do you explain to your kids. Who persuade career with those people you insult during the pick of your party."

EFF leader Julius Malema trolled Ntsiki Mazwai at EFF Presser. Image: ntsikimedia

Source: Instagram

Old clip of Malema addressing MacG

In a previous report from Briefly News, A resurfaced clip shows Julius Malema telling MacG directly that the government should fund and control platforms like Podcast and Chill.

Malema made fresh headlines on 30 July 2026 after calling MacG's show a political tool, designed to depoliticise South Africa's youth.

Source: Briefly News