An Old Mutual report revealed that more than half of employed South Africans earning over R8,000 a month have turned to online betting to cover rising living costs

Financial stress among lower- and middle-income households has intensified sharply, pushing many workers away from traditional financial advice

Industry experts are now warning that using volatile platforms to manage monthly shortfalls could leave households in a far worse financial position

Rising living costs are driving squeezed households toward digital speculation and automated tools to cover monthly shortfalls. Image: Fuse Img

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More than half of employed South Africans earning more than R8,000 a month are turning to sports betting and speculative trading apps to cover their monthly expenses, according to data from Old Mutual cited in a Daily Investor report.

The figures are striking. Fifty-three per cent of surveyed wage earners said they now rely on online wagering and high-risk financial platforms to supplement their regular income. Rising grocery bills, fuel costs, and general household expenses have pushed many workers into financial corners they feel they cannot escape through their salaries alone.

Rising costs push workers toward risky platforms

The pressure is being felt hardest among lower- and middle-income households, where the gap between what comes in and what goes out has widened significantly over the past year, the Daily Investor says. Rather than consulting financial advisers for structured guidance, many of these workers are turning to artificial intelligence-driven apps that promise quick financial shortcuts.

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The concern among financial experts is clear. When people use unpredictable, speculative products to pay for predictable, recurring expenses like rent, groceries, and school fees, they are not solving a budget problem. They are compounding it. Every rand lost on a bad bet or a volatile trade is a rand taken directly from emergency savings or borrowed from future financial stability.

Experts warn of long-term financial damage

Industry professionals have cautioned that this shift in behaviour could quietly hollow out whatever financial buffers ordinary households have managed to build. Emergency funds, which exist to absorb unexpected shocks like job loss or medical emergencies, are being put at risk when they are effectively wagered on uncertain outcomes.

The Old Mutual data paints a picture of a workforce that is financially stretched and looking for relief in the wrong places. While the appeal of a quick payout is understandable given the pressure many South Africans face, experts stress that sustainable financial health cannot be built on gambling windfalls.

Strained workers increasingly rely on artificial intelligence apps rather than human advisers to seek fast financial returns. Alex Green

Source: UGC

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