“You’re Not the Only One”: Mzansi Peeps Console Young Student Drowning in TGF Clothing Account Debt
- Many students are going through the most because of clothing account debt taken once they get to university
- A content creator opened floods of comments from the online community after sharing a picture post on his stress caused by a retail store account
- Social media users were quick to comment, sharing their debt, while others gave his advice
A gent shared a venting platform after detailing he had been sleeping on the floor because of his TFG account debt.
The student, whose TikTok handle is @marvelous_banda1, had many social media users wishing they had never encountered retail stores.
Students are drowning in clothing debt
The video sees the guy looking worried, sitting on his bed mattress on the floor without the base.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video here:
Mzansi students fear being listed as bad payers on credit bureau
The viral video reached 1M views, 40K likes and almost 2K comments. In the post, social media users quickly detailed how their retail store debt also gave them sleepless nights.
User @snethemba.ngwanecommented:
"That account was the worst mistake l ever made in varsity 😭😭😭."
User @nelliexolo0 shared:
"I didn't pay for my TFG account since 2022, realised I'm not getting employment because of my bad credit record😭😭😭 did I not pay for it to free myself."
User @tumelotumi419 gave not-so-good advice:
"Some of us owe 12k. I won't even pay, after 5 years, they will write me off 😏."
User @dee.maswanganyi wished she had seen the post earlier:
"Y'all are telling late while I just opened mine last week."
User @m.a.s.e.g.o shared: shared her wish:
"I wish everyone could live by this rule, “If I can’t buy it cash I don’t afford it," this has really saved me from drowning myself in debt. I'm debts-less."
User @keitumetsesithole0 advised:
"I was left with + R4200. I sent an email and asked them to change it to 6-months payment plan. It doesn’t have interest."
Woman celebrates paying off TFG account
In another Briefly News article, a woman left many inspired after paying off her TFG clothing account.
The woman rejoiced by cutting her card in pieces, receiving cheers and attracting a lot of comments on the post feed.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za