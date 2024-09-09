Many students are going through the most because of clothing account debt taken once they get to university

A content creator opened floods of comments from the online community after sharing a picture post on his stress caused by a retail store account

Social media users were quick to comment, sharing their debt, while others gave his advice

After having sleepless nights because of debt, a young man regretted opening a retail clothing account. Image: @marvelous_banda1

A gent shared a venting platform after detailing he had been sleeping on the floor because of his TFG account debt.

The student, whose TikTok handle is @marvelous_banda1, had many social media users wishing they had never encountered retail stores.

Students are drowning in clothing debt

The video sees the guy looking worried, sitting on his bed mattress on the floor without the base.

Mzansi students fear being listed as bad payers on credit bureau

The viral video reached 1M views, 40K likes and almost 2K comments. In the post, social media users quickly detailed how their retail store debt also gave them sleepless nights.

User @snethemba.ngwanecommented:

"That account was the worst mistake l ever made in varsity 😭😭😭."

User @nelliexolo0 shared:

"I didn't pay for my TFG account since 2022, realised I'm not getting employment because of my bad credit record😭😭😭 did I not pay for it to free myself."

User @tumelotumi419 gave not-so-good advice:

"Some of us owe 12k. I won't even pay, after 5 years, they will write me off 😏."

User @dee.maswanganyi wished she had seen the post earlier:

"Y'all are telling late while I just opened mine last week."

User @m.a.s.e.g.o shared: shared her wish:

"I wish everyone could live by this rule, “If I can’t buy it cash I don’t afford it," this has really saved me from drowning myself in debt. I'm debts-less."

User @keitumetsesithole0 advised:

"I was left with + R4200. I sent an email and asked them to change it to 6-months payment plan. It doesn’t have interest."

Woman celebrates paying off TFG account

In another Briefly News article, a woman left many inspired after paying off her TFG clothing account.

The woman rejoiced by cutting her card in pieces, receiving cheers and attracting a lot of comments on the post feed.

