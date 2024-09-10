A varsity student shared a video of her groceries, which consists of canned food, meat, snacks, dessert and many more

The young lady further detailed that with her money, she buys food and not clothes like some students who starve themselves so that they can get drip

Those who believed in the same values were happy to see they had more people believing in the same

A young university student shared her monthly grocery haul, and social media users commented that it was enough for a whole family.

The video was shared on TikTok, under the lady's social media account @tracy_abdul, detailing her spending around R2500.

Mzansi peeps amazed to see some of the food items on the list

The video shows the lady take out items such as frozen potato chips, snacks, 60-tray eggs, chocolates, yoghurt, muesli, meat, canned food, juices, custard, jelly and many other items.

SA peeps support buying food over drip

The video attracted a lot of responses from social media users who detailed that they also prioritise food over clothes.

User @lobzy32 commented:

"I've never bought food when I was a student 😭 I only remember noodles, tomato sauce, mayonnaise and wild island juice. I'd get rice and sugar from home. I'm now working and I still don't buy grocery😭."

User @keitumetse9912 shared:

"I spend all my money on food 😂🔥I don’t have time to be dripping, eseng ke tswere ke tlala 🥺🔥."

User @lihlevezba0 shared a sad comment, adding:

"Looking at this vid wiith only R350 to but groceries and ccz i sent the rest home."

User @irenehunadi expressed her shock:

"Grocery for the whole degree😭😭🔥muesli le custard yoh wena o krea boma seven drillion mos"

User @lesleylanga shared:

"I'll visit you everyday, we will even do assignments in your room for food."

User @a_khumal posed a question:

"Guys, where do you attend where you have air fryers and how much do you guys earn😣?.. it's rough in Cape Town in terms of prices."

User @kamo2302 supported the hun, detailing:

"My late grandmother used to say you can't wear a suit on an empty stomach😂😂, the suit will be heavy😂😂."

