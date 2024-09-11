“This Looks Super Easy”: SA Huns Excited After an Easy Cake-Baking Plug Using an Air Fryer
- Mzansi content creators are doing the most when it comes to plugging us with easy ways to do things
- A babe shared a video of herself baking a chocolate cake using her Eiger 11L air fryer, leaving many people in awe
- Social media users were excited to see the outcome, promising to bake using their cooking machines
A social media user whose page shares food content had the online community ready to become bakers after she shared an easy-to-make chocolate cake, using an air fryer.
The video was shared on the lady's TikTok page under the handle @dinewithdina and received over 7K likes and many comments.
An easy-to-make cake recipe is a win
In the video, @dinewithdima pours the cake mix into two bowls and puts it in the air fryer.
When done, she combines the two cake sponges using chocolate cream before showing a finished product with chocolates and strawberries.
Watch the video below:
SA huns express gratitude for the easy recipe
After seeing the video, Mzansi huns thanked the content creator for teaching them a quicker way to make a cake using an air fryer. Others expressed how great the cooking machine has been for them. credits
User @magzozo0 swore by an air fryer, commenting:
"Airfryer is a must have 👌makes kitchen life easier and ka nako eo i don't have it 😞."
User @zandilethys was feeling thankful:
"Oh, thank you for this sisi, I LOVE baking, but my new apartment doesn’t have an oven. 😭❤️."
User @misskubyane joked:
"My Airfryer just looked at me and sighed😭😭."
User @elsiel89 sent a request:
"Yoh this looks super easy,🥺🥺 Kindly share the recipe ma'am 🥰."
User @side_gig_for_single_mums kicked herself for seeing the post late, detailing:
"Just bought a coffee machine, why didn't I see this earlier today."
User @lele.nay added:
"Guys, please stop teaching me these things. I haven’t touched my stove in weeks 😭😭😭."
