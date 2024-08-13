Pretoria Woman Plugs Mzansi With Affordable Air Fryer at Pep Home, SA Is Ready to Spend Some Cash
- A Pretoria TikToker and Pep home employee @mosa.hope__ plugged Mzansi with an affordable air fryer
- SA eager to shop, and praised her for consistently sharing great deals
- The girlies were excited to see Pep offering affordable appliances
This Pretoria hun has caught the attention of many after promoting an affordable air fryer available at Pep Home.
The video, posted by TikTok user @mosa.hope__, showcased the enthusiastic plug with the caption:
"Aowa chomi shiana wilo reka air fryer 🥺🥺." [No ways friend, run and go buy an air fryer.]
The video has quickly gone viral, with social media users flooding the comments, ready to spend money at the store.
More Pep home finds
The Pep Home employee @mosa.hope__ has gained a reputation for sharing deals on everything from sheets to charming decor items, and now, she's extending her expertise to appliances.
Her latest find—a budget-friendly air fryer—in the video has struck a chord with many who are eager to upgrade their kitchens without breaking the bank:
Jonelle Tray-Leen Dunn expressed a mix of humour and longing, commenting:
"Pep should start selling apartments now 😔"
Lerato Senyelo joined in the fun, joking:
"Chomy re zame ka koloi nyana😂" [Chomy try cars for us.]
Other users couldn't help but admire Pep's growing range of products. Joy_medusa_m humorously lamented:
"Pep e kwatile 😭" [Pep is angry.]
While Noluthando Mngxongo pointed out:
"Bathong Pep is advancing mara online shopping dololo😭😭😭 chomi tell them tuu rebatla online shopping." [Yhooo, Pep is advancing but no online shopping yet
🦁Mtwana waMakhosi_KaKhumalo👑, asked:
"Does Pep Home allow lay-by?"
Tebogo Mabusela expressed gratitude, acknowledging the consistent value provided by the employee’s plugs:
"Yohhh and you always plug us ausi 🥺❤️🙌🏾 realeboga." [Thank you.]
However, some users, like Alexcia Lexi Ngubane, are holding out for even better prices, stating:
"I'm waiting for it to be R200🙄😭"
Rae Tjale couldn't help but express her affection and appreciated the store’s affordability and variety:
"Oh, Pep, my baby? 😂♥️🤌🏾"
TikTokker exposes the R150 price difference for identical beanies sold at PEP and Woolworths
Briefly News reported that South African woman on TikTok compared two beanies, one from PEP and another from Woolworths.
The beanies looked identical except for their price tags - R99 for PEP and R249,99 for Woolworths.
The video sparked debate, with many social media users commenting on the price difference.
