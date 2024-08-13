A Pretoria TikToker and Pep home employee @mosa.hope__ plugged Mzansi with an affordable air fryer

This Pretoria hun has caught the attention of many after promoting an affordable air fryer available at Pep Home.

The video, posted by TikTok user @mosa.hope__, showcased the enthusiastic plug with the caption:

"Aowa chomi shiana wilo reka air fryer 🥺🥺." [No ways friend, run and go buy an air fryer.]

The video has quickly gone viral, with social media users flooding the comments, ready to spend money at the store.

The Pep Home employee @mosa.hope__ has gained a reputation for sharing deals on everything from sheets to charming decor items, and now, she's extending her expertise to appliances.

Her latest find—a budget-friendly air fryer—in the video has struck a chord with many who are eager to upgrade their kitchens without breaking the bank:

Jonelle Tray-Leen Dunn expressed a mix of humour and longing, commenting:

"Pep should start selling apartments now 😔"

Lerato Senyelo joined in the fun, joking:

"Chomy re zame ka koloi nyana😂" [Chomy try cars for us.]

Other users couldn't help but admire Pep's growing range of products. Joy_medusa_m humorously lamented:

"Pep e kwatile 😭" [Pep is angry.]

While Noluthando Mngxongo pointed out:

"Bathong Pep is advancing mara online shopping dololo😭😭😭 chomi tell them tuu rebatla online shopping." [Yhooo, Pep is advancing but no online shopping yet

🦁Mtwana waMakhosi_KaKhumalo👑, asked:

"Does Pep Home allow lay-by?"

Tebogo Mabusela expressed gratitude, acknowledging the consistent value provided by the employee’s plugs:

"Yohhh and you always plug us ausi 🥺❤️🙌🏾 realeboga." [Thank you.]

However, some users, like Alexcia Lexi Ngubane, are holding out for even better prices, stating:

"I'm waiting for it to be R200🙄😭"

Rae Tjale couldn't help but express her affection and appreciated the store’s affordability and variety:

"Oh, Pep, my baby? 😂♥️🤌🏾"

