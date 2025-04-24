A young gent flaunted his Dior shoes from China, impressing many people on the internet

The guy revealed in his TikTok video how the shoes looked online versus in reality, and it gained massive traction

Social media users could not believe their eyes as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A young man recently turned heads on social media after flaunting a pair of Dior shoes he purchased from China, and South Africa can’t stop talking about it.

Man shows off Dior shoes from China

The guy, who goes by the TikTok handle @ahmedfinds0, flexed his shoes confidently. He unboxed and modelled the luxurious-looking kicks, claiming they were a fraction of the price of the originals.

In the clip, @ahmedfinds0 revealed how the shoes looked online compared to what he received in real life. To everyone’s surprise, they looked nearly identical to the designer pair. The sleek design, bold branding, and clean finish had netizens questioning whether they were dupes or just an underrated steal.

The young man shared how he purchased the high-end shoes from China as he thanked them in his caption on TikTok.

The video quickly went viral, gaining thousands of views and reactions. Many users applauded the man for being transparent about his purchase while still looking stylish on a budget. Others were intrigued by how far replica fashion has come, noting how difficult it is to spot the difference between high-end originals and well-made dupes.

Watch the video of the man's Dior shoes below:

SA reacts to Dior from China

The video quickly went viral on social media, with viewers expressing their thoughts in the comments section. Many were impressed by how closely the shoes resembled the authentic version, while others warned against ordering luxury goods from unofficial sources. While the experience may have been a bit of a gamble, it raised an important conversation about online shopping and the risks of counterfeit goods.

Theodore said:

"The quality is different."

Zak Forlav shared:

"That is so cool."

Cares expressed:

"It was cheap and it’s the same."

Theodore commented:

"If you don't like the expensive ones, you can try the ones made in China. The quality will be good within one or two years."

