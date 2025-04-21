What I Ordered vs What I Got: Louis Vuitton Bag From China Leaves Mzansi Stunned

A video showcasing a Louis Vuitton bag from China left many people on the internet in awe

The footage went viral on social media, sparking huge traction by gathering loads of views, likes, and comments

The online community reacted as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A happy shopper shared their experience, which has garnered significant attention online, after they unveiled a video comparing what they ordered with what they actually received from China.

Louis Vuitton bag from China

The customer shared how they ordered a Louis Vuitton bag from China under the TikTok handle @abdullahsreviews, and the clip was posted on the 19th of April 2025.

In the video, the shopper showed off how the bag looked on the Louis Vuitton website, where it was valued at $4.600.00 ( R87,400.00). Once it arrived, the client was left both amused and shocked.

The shopper ordered what appeared to be a high-end Louis Vuitton bag, which looked identical to the iconic design seen in the online listing. With the promise of luxury at a fraction of the price, the customer couldn’t resist hitting the “buy now” button. However, when the package finally arrived, the shopper’s excitement turned to disbelief.

At first glance, the bag was a near-perfect replica of the original, with all the classic LV features. The stitching, the logo, and the design were so close to the real deal that it was nearly impossible to tell the difference. Despite the few flaws, the bag still looked incredibly similar to the real Louis Vuitton piece. It was a perfect example of how advanced replicas have become, fooling even the most discerning eyes.

While taking to TikTok @abdullahsreviews simply said:

"Thank you, China."

Watch the video of the Louis Vuitton bag from China below:

SA reacts to Louis Vuitton bag from China

The video quickly went viral on social media, with viewers expressing their thoughts in the comments section. Many were impressed by how closely the bag resembled the authentic version, while others warned against ordering luxury goods from unofficial sources. While the experience may have been a bit of a gamble, it raised an important conversation about online shopping and the risks of counterfeit goods.

Nkole said:

"We know most of things are from China your trying so hard to equalize. we know Nike is made in China but no one says this things. Why don't you say it's fake Nike."

Astatine added:

"Funny thing is, those ‘fakes’ are probably real, just without the ‘official’ branding."

Aj shared:

"Both fake and "real” are made from the same Chinese manufacturer."

Dougboyfuego replied:

"Designer will have no meaning, and people will start supporting small brands and make regular ppl rich instead of making the rich richer."

Gabriel commented:

"Luxury brands are punching air right now."

