A video posted on social media shows a truck completely covered in Louis Vuitton branding, wrapped in brown leather-like material

The sighting comes during growing tensions between the US and China, with Trump's recent tariff hikes of up to 245% potentially threatening the luxury goods market

South Africans were left amazed by the unusual sight, with many using the opportunity to discuss Chinese-made products, comparing them to originals and debating price differences

One man shared a clip showing a Louis Vuitton truck cruising down the highway. Images: @karabo.rapotu.775

Source: Facebook

South Africans were left shocked after spotting a Louis Vuitton-branded truck cruising down a freeway. The video was shared by content creator @karabo.rapotu.775 in mid-April, who regularly posts random content on his Facebook page. In the clip, the entire truck can be seen decorated in brown leather-like material with the iconic Louis Vuitton pattern covering both the cargo section and extending to the front of the truck, where the design continues with paint.

Two people were recording from their car as the truck passed them on the highway. As they record the truck, they can be heard asking:

"What did the Chinese say?"

The truck's entire exterior made it stand out dramatically from regular freight vehicles. The distinctive brown pattern with the famous logo covered the cargo section, had the women chatting excitedly about the brand and China.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Luxury brands and global trade tensions

This unique sighting comes at a time when luxury brands like Louis Vuitton are facing pressure from the escalating trade war between China and the US. With US President Donald Trump recently increasing tariffs against China to as high as 245%, the global luxury sector is bracing for significant impacts.

According to recent reports, the luxury goods market is only expected to grow between 1% and 3% per year from 2024 to 2027, much slower than in previous years. This slowdown is already being felt by major companies like LVMH (Louis Vuitton's parent company), which saw its first quarter 2025 revenue drop by 2% to €20.3 billion.

The US-China trade tensions may also boost demand for knock-offs, with some Chinese manufacturers now directly marketing to consumers through social media platforms, offering what they claim are identical products at a fraction of the price.

A man shared a clip that had Mzansi debating the prices of luxury goods from China. Images: @karabo.rapotu.775

Source: Facebook

South Africans react to the luxury truck

The video sparked a lively discussion, with many South Africans sharing their thoughts about luxury brands and Chinese products:

@Nhlanhla Mcolisi pointed out:

"That's not Chinese but branding."

@Kunya Mahembhe joked:

"Have you ever met a Chinese person wearing LV? Because they know it's R35 😂😂😂 but in SA is 35k."

@Soko commented on the truck's value:

"This truck alone probably costs Boma 30 drillion... Minus the clothes."

@Kabaza Lepara DE Small simply stated:

"China is winning 🤣🤣🤣"

@Bradley Vandisie shared:

"I've seen this truck before on N3 around PMB, about 3 weeks back."

Source: Briefly News