South African tactician Benni McCarthy posted beautiful pictures on social media to celebrate his daughter Allegra’s 17th birthday in style

The Bafana Bafana legend added a heartfelt caption to the post to show his love for his daughter whom he had with his first wife, Maria Jose-Santos

Fans and followers of the Harambee Stars coach on social media were moved by the beautiful post joined him to celebrate his daughter on her 17th birthday

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy celebrated his daughter Allegra as she clocked 17 on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

The Harambee Stars coach is a proud father of five children, three with his first wife Maria Jose-Santos and two with his current partner Stacey McCarthy.

Maria and Benni got married in year 2000 during his time with Portuguese champions FC Porto, and had three children together: Mya, Minna, and Allegra, but they were separated in 2007 before getting married to Stacey seven years later.

With Stacey, Benni had Lima Rose, whom he celebrated on her 13th birthday in May, and Lio Romeo, who was born in 2019.

McCarthy celebrates Allegra's 17th birthday in style

Just like he did during Lima's 13th birthday, McCarthy took to his official Instagram account to post lovely pictures of Allegra to mark her 17th birthday in style.

The Kenyan men's national team coach accompanied the pictures posted with a heartfelt caption to wish Allegra a happy birthday and also expressed how much he loves her.

"Happy 17th birthday to my daughter, Allegra. Love you lots and have a wonderful day," the UEFA Champions League winner's message to his daughter on IG reads.

Despite the South African mentor preparing to lead Kenya at the upcoming CHAN 2024 tournament, the former Orlando Pirates striker still took time to celebrate his loved one, who meant so much to him.

McCarthy's post about his daughter's birthday garnered a lot of traction from his fans and followers on social media as they flooded his comment section with sweet birthday messages to celebrate his daughter on her special day.

Fans celebrate McCarthy's daughter on her 17th birthday

theresasamba17 wrote:

HBD Allegra and much Love from us♥️🎂

tlc_wedding_films said:

"Happy bday to your beautiful daughter @bennimac17 ❤️"

sibusiso.gcabashe celebrated her:

"Happy birthday to your daughter, 18 Area. May the Almighty bless and protect her always👏"

t.30.ngqumshe responded:

"Happy +year to the Princess 👸 ♕ of the McCarthy castle ⛫... Wish her many years to come."

beverley22.phillips shared:

"What a beautiful girl ❤️wow your babies are growing up x"

moloko.madibana implied:

"Very important number. I understand your thoughts behind the post . Number of our National soccer team."

moabelo_l17 reacted:

"Happy birthday to your daughter coach. Hope to see on the Football pitch some day."

deron_mataz added:

"Happy birthday. Thank you uncle Benni, forever a national hero."

homoerectus_mmoja joked:

"Why is Allegra not coming to Kenya? Or she needs to turn 18 first?😍"

