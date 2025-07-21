Reality TV star Kayleigh Schwark shared with the world that she and Quinton Masina were having a baby

The fitness enthusiast uploaded a short clip to share the announcement, which showed the couple sitting in a maze

Kayleigh and Quinton's celebrity friends, as well as fans, congratulated the couple as they prepared for their new arrival

Kayleigh Schwark and Quinton Masina announced that there was a bun in the oven. Image: Gallo Images

Reality star Kayleigh Schwark shared that she would soon be expecting her little bundle of joy with her fiancé, Quinton Masina. The soon-to-be parents received many congratulatory messages from local celebs and fans on their big news.

This is not the first big news the couple has made online this year. On 18 January, the duo announced their engagement on Instagram. The proposal was captured on the third season of their reality show Young, Famous & African (filmed in 2024) after questions about commitment from Kayleigh came to the fore.

However, Mzansi was sceptical about the engagement, noting that Quinton only popped the question to the future Mrs Masina so she could finally put the marriage topic to bed.

Kayleigh Schwark showed off her shiny rock from Quinton Masina. Images: @stillsbytom

The football fanatic took to her Instagram account on 20 July to share the life-changing news in an adorable video featuring the Metro FM radio personality. The couple appeared to be sitting in a maze, dressed in white, as they both rubbed Kayleigh's growing belly. She did not share the baby's gender.

The adorable clip's caption read:

"A love so big, we made room for one more."

Kayleigh Schwark's pregnancy news gets love

The short yet impactful clip drew in many well-wishes from social media users as Kayleigh showed off her baby bump.

Young, Famous & African co-star and media personality Khanyi Mbau wrote:

"What? Congrats, guys. Ncoh."

Another co-star, Zari the Boss Lady, stated:

"I'm so happy for you, babe."

Rapper Nadia Nakai exclaimed:

"Aww, congratulations!"

Award-winning radio broadcaster Khutso Theledi excitedly said to the couple:

"This just made my whole heart do cartwheels! Congratulations, guys! The cutest nana is on the way."

@noxolondlovu added in the comment section of the post:

"Welcome to our very own mommy club, friendo! Play dates planned. I waited my whole life for this moment."

@alynnyggaz was happy for the couple and shared:

"Congratulations. May God pour showers of blessings on your life and your entire family."

@thandisilinda also shared positivity under the post, writing:

"Ooh, my God. I'm so happy for you and Quinton. May God protect your little one. I'm over the moon. Be blessed and congrats. Looking lovely, both of you."

Take a look at Kayleigh and Quinton's pregnancy announcement in the Instagram video below:

Kayleigh Schwark outdances Quinton Masina

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Quinton shared an adorable video with his fiancée, showing how they took on the viral Vatela dance challenge as they stepped into the month of love.

The reality TV stars put a twist on the choreography, with Kayleigh stealing the spotlight with her slick moves. While fans felt that the mom-to-be dominated the fancy footwork and outdanced her partner, Quinton felt the dance-off ended in a tie.

