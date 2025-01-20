Netizens said they weren't convinced that Quinton Masina got engaged willingly

The radio personality recently popped the question to his long-term girlfriend, Kayleigh Schwark, but people believe he was pressured

Mzansi claims the proposal was so that Quinton could finally put an end to the marriage topic

Netizens claim Quinton Masina was pushed to marry Kayleigh Schwark. Image: aked_dj

Source: Instagram

Young Famous and African viewers said something about Quinton Masina and Kayleigh Schwark's engagement was not make sure

Quinton Masina finally pops the question

After years of dating, Quinton Masina finally went down on one knee to propose to his long-term girlfriend, Kayleigh Schwark.

The Metro FM presenter proposed to his lady while shooting the third season of Young Famous and African, after years of ridicule from netizens and questions about commitment from his lady.

"I know I've made you feel like there's no future, but you've always loved me and always made me feel special. You make me the happiest person ever. I don't ever want you to feel like I don't have the same goals as you."

Here's what Mzansi said about the couple's engagement

People believe Quinton Masina was pressured into proposing to his girlfriend. Image: aked_dj

Source: Instagram

Netizens claim Quinton Masina only proposed to his girlfriend so she would finally put the marriage topic to bed:

lalawhatevss was sceptical:

"Not him finally proposing to Kayleigh. I’m sorry, but I don’t trust him at all. He’s not going to marry that girl, she’s going to be a 'fiancée' for another maybe 5 years. It’s giving 'She pressured me,' he’s clearly not ready for commitment."

ShortBass_ dragged the DJ:

"He advices women to know their worth, yet here he is, 4/5 years later, Kayleigh doesn't even a ring from Lovisa. His whole mood changes at the marriage topic, his eyes turn red."

Tiffi_jaii said:

"Kayleigh, I’m gonna hold your hand when I say this, he is not it, boo! You’re too cute to be led on by a man-child unwilling to properly commit."

misstaabe threw shade:

"3 seasons in, and Kayleigh is still begging that bloody man to marry her?"

Nadia Nakai gropes Cassper Nyovest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai touching Cassper Nyovest inappropriately right in front of his wife, Puleng.

While some peeps bashed Nadia's behaviour, others said Puleng deserved it and had it coming one way or another.

