SA Sceptical As Quinton Masina and Long-Term GF Kayleigh Schwark Get Engaged: “Shut Up Ring”
- Netizens said they weren't convinced that Quinton Masina got engaged willingly
- The radio personality recently popped the question to his long-term girlfriend, Kayleigh Schwark, but people believe he was pressured
- Mzansi claims the proposal was so that Quinton could finally put an end to the marriage topic
Young Famous and African viewers said something about Quinton Masina and Kayleigh Schwark's engagement was not make sure
Quinton Masina finally pops the question
After years of dating, Quinton Masina finally went down on one knee to propose to his long-term girlfriend, Kayleigh Schwark.
The Metro FM presenter proposed to his lady while shooting the third season of Young Famous and African, after years of ridicule from netizens and questions about commitment from his lady.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I know I've made you feel like there's no future, but you've always loved me and always made me feel special. You make me the happiest person ever. I don't ever want you to feel like I don't have the same goals as you."
Here's what Mzansi said about the couple's engagement
Netizens claim Quinton Masina only proposed to his girlfriend so she would finally put the marriage topic to bed:
lalawhatevss was sceptical:
"Not him finally proposing to Kayleigh. I’m sorry, but I don’t trust him at all. He’s not going to marry that girl, she’s going to be a 'fiancée' for another maybe 5 years. It’s giving 'She pressured me,' he’s clearly not ready for commitment."
ShortBass_ dragged the DJ:
"He advices women to know their worth, yet here he is, 4/5 years later, Kayleigh doesn't even a ring from Lovisa. His whole mood changes at the marriage topic, his eyes turn red."
Tiffi_jaii said:
"Kayleigh, I’m gonna hold your hand when I say this, he is not it, boo! You’re too cute to be led on by a man-child unwilling to properly commit."
misstaabe threw shade:
"3 seasons in, and Kayleigh is still begging that bloody man to marry her?"
Nadia Nakai gropes Cassper Nyovest
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai touching Cassper Nyovest inappropriately right in front of his wife, Puleng.
While some peeps bashed Nadia's behaviour, others said Puleng deserved it and had it coming one way or another.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za