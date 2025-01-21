A young South African TikTokker shared a clip showing local gents what they should do on Valentine's Day

While shopping at a Woolworths store, the girl took two items off the shelves she thought women would appreciate

Some female social media users loved what the TikTokker picked, while some men in the comment section were hesitant

A young lady's Valentine's Day tips for the guys intrigued female online users. Images: Jovanmandic, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

With Valentine's Day less than a month away, some people are already preparing to spoil their loved ones with thoughtful gestures and surprises.

One young lady humorously shared Valentine's Day tips for the guys, offering ideas that some Mzansi women approved.

Valentine's Day tips for Mzansi gents

TikTok user Leeyah Dolley headed to her account and shared with the guys in South Africa what they should do on the special day dedicated to love.

Valentine's Day, celebrated on 14 February every year, sees many couples spoiling each other with gifts and showing extra affection. Image: Ariel Skelley

Source: Getty Images

While at a Woolworths store, Leeyah grabbed a bunch of flowers and a box of chocolates, writing:

"Take note, boys!"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Valentine's Day tips interest women

A few ladies on the app headed to the comment section to approve Leeyah's tips, while others, mostly men, also shared their two cents.

@ntombizamagutswayo humorously said to the TikTokker:

"How do I tell him this without sending it to him? We aren't even dating."

@khannnyaa_ exclaimed with a laugh:

"You forget to grab the champagne, girl!"

@someones.child0 jokingly wrote in the comment section:

"The instructions seem unclear."

@maidils.25 told the online community:

"She doesn't deserve that. I will pick flowers from someone's garden, and we can eat at the fisheries and have a lekker R60 parcel with old rolls."

@2_eazy said to the men in the comments:

"Gents, let's make our own tutorial and start at the dealership."

After watching the clip, @victree.l.b asked Leeyah:

"With whose money?"

