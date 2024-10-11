Cassper Nyovest shared a video with his wife, Pulane Mojaki, on Instagram, joking about starting a vlog on marriage tips despite recent cheating allegations

The rapper's marriage has been under scrutiny following accusations made by his ex-girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi, that he cheated while their son was ill

Fans' reactions to the video were mixed, with some doubting Cassper's credibility on marriage advice and criticising his relationship with Pulane

Cassper Nyovest recently shared an adorable video with his wife, Pulane Mojaki. The controversial rapper, who has been trending for cheating on his baby mama, joked about starting a vlog about marriage tips.

Cassper Nyovest shares video with wife Pulane Mojaki

Cassper Nyovest knows how to steal Mzansi's attention. The rapper's marriage has been in the spotlight following the cheating allegations made against him by his baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mufasa shared a video alongside his wife and joked about starting a vlog dedicated to sharing marriage tips. The loved-up couple laughed at the idea. He captioned the post:

"HOW TO STAY MARRIED 101. #YoungMarriedCouple #MarriedAndAHappy."

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's video

As expected, the rapper's video divided his fans and followers. Some said it would be a great idea to hear how Nyovi is handling marriage, while others said they would never take marriage tips from a man who cheated while his son battled for his life.

@its_dr_erassy commented:

"Until you cheat on her as well 😂😂😂we will be here for you pastor Nyovest. Just giving it time😂😂"

@she_loweky_ wrote:

"No one will take any advice from you mngan wam 😂😂😂😂😂. Leave us alone and do you."

@clouds_za said:

"I think Baxx loved you more than you loved her. And with the current one, you love her more than she loves you."

@vanessa_maggie said:

"I'm sorry. I can't even take this marriage seriously, knowing it was built off another woman's pain."

@preddy_earl added:

"This wife has bad aura,dark cloud."

@ndamumilly commented:

"I don’t know but I just don’t like this girl at all ,I guess I’m a witch coz yoh I can’t Shem."

