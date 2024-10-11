Kabza De Small's wife, Kamogelo Moropa, became the focus of social media after pictures of her surfaced following Kabza's cheating scandal

Fans shared mixed reactions on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with some praising her beauty while others criticised her looks

The controversy began when Kabza's alleged side chick leaked their photos, prompting fans to express their surprise about his marriage to Kamogelo

Social media users have unearthed Kabza De Small's wife Kamogelo Moropa's pictures after the Amapiano star's cheating scandal. Fans shared thoughts about the star's wife.

Fans have shared mixed reactions to Kabza De Small's wife, Kamogelo Moropa. Image: @kabelomotha and @Qlebur

Kabza De Small's wife's pictures surface online

Kabza De Small tries to keep his private life off social media. The legendary star recently made headlines after his alleged side chick leaked their pictures together. Some fans admitted that they didn't know that the Asibe Happy hitmaker was married to Kamogelo.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, a user with the handle @Qlebur shared Kamogelo Moropa's pictures and wrote:

"Kabza's wife is gorgeous ❤️"

Fans react to Kamogelo Moropa's pictures

As expected, tweeps did not mince their opinions about Kabza's wife's looks. Fans shared mixed reactions to the now-viral pictures.

@MoHappee said:

"I would cheat on her."

@Skobiie commented:

"What is her name... I might be a shoulder to cry on."

@Luzukobarkly wrote:

"I would have cheated too. She's way too ugly to compete with mawhoo, Mihlali, Cindy and many more."

@DaisyUndisputed added:

"This lady is beautiful and not all over the place. But you know men 🤦🏻‍♀️. Also makes sense why she never post Kabza lol."

@Bossmarn12 wrote:

"She looks like the boring type."

@Samkelo95188185 commented:

"Last slide she's okay but the first two ay ngeke phela gorgeous is something else not this."

Fans defend Kabza De Small after cheating scandal

