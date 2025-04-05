Former Economic Freedom Fighters member Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi criticised the Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen for his recent comments on the Government of National Unity

Steenhuisen said in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, that the DA is still committed to the Governemt of National Unitry

He slammed the DA for considering staying in the GNU because of big businesses, and South Africans weighed in on his opinion

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi criticised the Democratic Alliance. Images: @MbuyiseniNdlozi/X and ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters' former member of Parliament Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on the Democratic Alliance (DA) president John Steenhuisen's remarks on the party's stance in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

What did Ndlozi say about John Steenhuisen?

Ndlozi responded to Steenhuisen's briefing held at eThekwini on 5 April 2025. The party leader was in Durban to campaign for the by-elections. He previously alleged that the markets lost R1 trillion as a result of the reactions to the DA possibly leaving the GNU. Steenhuisen also said the DA was committed to the Government of National Unity.

Ndlozi responded on his @MbuyiseniNdlozi X account to Steenhuisen, saying that big business wrote the party a letter, asking it to remain in the coalition government. He questioned who big business was and called on Steenhuisen to share the letter and its contents.

He also mentioned that the Democratic Alliance was willing to walk out of the GNU due to its rejection of the Value-Added Tax finance Minister Enoch Godongwana proposed.

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tweeted about the DA in the GNU. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

"As I understand (it), the DA drew a line on VAT and it is even willing to go to court. No one excluded them. They walked out in rejection of VAT. This is a stand which they say is for the poor. Now, they are telling us about staying because of big business. Make it make sense," he said.

SA weighs in on big business

Netizens discussed Ndlozi's take.

Vahombe said:

"The big business he is referring to is the Stellenbosch Mafia, the Ruperts and the Oppenheimers."

Man On Fire said:

"The DA is in sixes and sevens. They know not whether they are coming or going."

RISE Mzansi's Chief Organiser and former DA member Makashule Gana said:

"It's a lie. He knows it. There's no such."

Zenzo said:

"Those people who spent their millions on the CR17 campaign when Ramaphosa bought the Presidency."

Who We Be said:

"It's clear they are there for business, not the poor."

Jobe Kundlande Mondisa said:

"At least now we know that they are not representing citizens but the businesses."

