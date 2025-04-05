Floyd Shivambu Says EFF Is MKP’s Ally Despite Characterisation As Enemy Number 1
- The MK Party's secretaty-general Floyd Shivambu did not agree with the Economic Freedom Fighters classifying the official opposition as its number one enemy
- Shovambu is one of the former members of the Red Berets who jumped ship and joined the MK Party shortly after the 2024 general elections
- Shivambu said even though the parties may not agree, characterising the MKP as its enemy was a mistake as they share ideological similarities
JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party (MKP) secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, said the official opposition considers the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) one of its allies. This is despite the Red Berets distancing themselves from the party after an exodus of members in 2024.
What Shivambu said about EFF and MKP?
Shivambu was speaking during a press briefing the party held on 4 April 2025 to discuss the outcomes of its recent National High Command meeting. Shivambu said it's impossible that the two parties are enemies. He said the nature of the EFF's constituencies, the people and the politics make it more of an ally than an enemy.
Shivambu remarked that subjectivity and views on certain MKP members cannot allow such a characterisation to be true. He called on the EFF to distinguish between opponents, strategic allies and enemy forces. He also took a swipe at the ANC and said it is currently in the hands of enemy forces. The secretary-general criticised the Democratic Alliance as the ANC's coalition partner.
The former EFF deputy president said the characterisation of political parties must happen in a mature political and ideological way.
The history between the EFF and the MKP
The two political parties share a colourful and contentious history. They first joined forces and formed part of the Progressive Caucus of political parties with similar ideologies after the 2024 general elections. Soon after, a slew of EFF members left the party and joined the official opposition.
What you need to know about the EFF and MKP
- Shivambu was the first of EFF members who left the party to join the official opposition, the MK Party
- The former Public Protector, Busi Mkhwebane, also left the Red Berets and joined the party formed by former president Jacob Zuma
- The EFF's former MP and member, Advocate Dali Mpofu, also jumped ship and joined the MK Party, which he had been representing in court cases
- Musician and presenter Jub-Jub also left the Economic Freedom Fighters and became a member of the MKP
- Julius Malema said the EFF wanted nothing to do with the party; he even said he does not attend Soweto Derby matches to avoid bumping into MKP members
MK Party to oppose Zelenskyy's visit to SA
In another article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party said it would protest Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelenskyy's visit to South Africa on 10 April. Shivambu said it went against the country's neutral stance.
Shivambu accused Zelenskyy of being a puppet of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). He slammed Ramaphosa and said his decision to invite the Ukrainian head of state was misguided.
