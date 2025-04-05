The MK Party's secretaty-general Floyd Shivambu did not agree with the Economic Freedom Fighters classifying the official opposition as its number one enemy

Shovambu is one of the former members of the Red Berets who jumped ship and joined the MK Party shortly after the 2024 general elections

Shivambu said even though the parties may not agree, characterising the MKP as its enemy was a mistake as they share ideological similarities

Floyd Shivambu addressed Julius Malema's characterisation of the MKP as its enemy. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party (MKP) secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, said the official opposition considers the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) one of its allies. This is despite the Red Berets distancing themselves from the party after an exodus of members in 2024.

What Shivambu said about EFF and MKP?

Shivambu was speaking during a press briefing the party held on 4 April 2025 to discuss the outcomes of its recent National High Command meeting. Shivambu said it's impossible that the two parties are enemies. He said the nature of the EFF's constituencies, the people and the politics make it more of an ally than an enemy.

Shivambu remarked that subjectivity and views on certain MKP members cannot allow such a characterisation to be true. He called on the EFF to distinguish between opponents, strategic allies and enemy forces. He also took a swipe at the ANC and said it is currently in the hands of enemy forces. The secretary-general criticised the Democratic Alliance as the ANC's coalition partner.

The former EFF deputy president said the characterisation of political parties must happen in a mature political and ideological way.

The history between the EFF and the MKP

The two political parties share a colourful and contentious history. They first joined forces and formed part of the Progressive Caucus of political parties with similar ideologies after the 2024 general elections. Soon after, a slew of EFF members left the party and joined the official opposition.

Floyd Shivambu said the EFF is not the MK Party's enemy. Image: Elias Mbuwane/Gallo Images via Getty Images

