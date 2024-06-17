The MK Party has ended its National Assembly boycott and will take up its 58 seats in parliament alongside opposition parties

The organisation has also joined the Progressive Caucus, which included the EFF and the United Democratic Movement

Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party would, however, continue to raise its vote-rigging allegations in courts and parliament

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The MK Party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, and party leader, Jacob Zuma, announced the end of the party's parliamentary boycott. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The MK Party has ended its boycott of parliament and has joined an alliance of smaller parties in the National Assembly.

MK Party members to be sworn in

The organisation, which secured 58 parliamentary seats in the 2024 General Election, would join the Progressive Caucus, which included the EFF and the United Democratic Movement.

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela revealed this on 16 June 2024 while reading Jacob Zuma’s statement at a press briefing in Johannesburg.

Ndhlela said the alliance commanded almost 30% of the seats in the National Assembly and was expected to challenge the Government of National Unity, which comprised the ANC and DA, amongst others.

According to Reuters, the MK Party boycotted the first sitting of parliament on 14 June 2024 after it filed a vote-rigging complaint with the Constitutional Court, which dismissed it without merit.

Ndhlela explained that the party would continue to raise its vote-rigging allegations in parliament and court.

South Africans' views on MK Party’s decision

Netizens' views on the MK Party’s decision to return to the National Assembly varied.

@ndlovumn1 said:

“Chess master got it wrong; he was warned and didn’t listen.”

@AFranzsen added:

“I thought this would be the end result...Can't pass up Rmillion+ salaries, can they?”

@princecloete commented:

“A gathering of losers and chance takers.”

@MJMoalusii shared:

“Black people love DA more than Zuma.”

@ochiengpin thought:

“I love Zuma's thinking, not this nonsensical idea of talking about 2026.”

