The EFF lead a coalition of parties seeking a meeting with the ANC, expressing concerns about exclusion from discussions on the government of national unity

The Progressive Caucus insists on collective negotiation, rejecting alliances with right-wing parties, and calls for an inclusive government structure

EFF's Julius Malema previously emphasised their non-participation in a unity government with right-wing parties but affirmed their role in Parliament and provincial legislatures

The EFF, al Jama-ah, UDM, the UAT, ATM and the PAC want to form part of the government of national unity. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica and @ewnreporter.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will lead a coalition of political parties seeking a meeting with the African National Congress (ANC).

The caucus expressed concerns about being excluded from significant discussions regarding the government of national unity.

Progressive caucus wants in on agreements

In a media briefing, Floyd Shivambu, EFF Deputy President, said the Progressive Caucus is offering the ANC an alternative to not form a government with political parties that are racist and imperialist.

"We have written collectively to the ANC that we're going to negotiate as a collective and not as individual parties because they have met us individually and made a commitment that before Parliament elects presiding officers and president, they will come back to us individually.

"And it appears that they have not come back to all of us to say what is to be done and how we should proceed moving forward. Our offer still stands that we can constitute parliament and elect presiding officers and a president as long as we exclude these other forces that represent colonialism and apartheid."

The leaders are calling for an inclusive government structure

In their letter to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, asking for a meeting on Friday morning ahead of the first sitting of the seventh Parliament.

The Progressive Caucus emphasised their right to be integral participants in shaping a government of national unity and ensuring the effectiveness of Parliament.

The coalition contends that its involvement is crucial for developing a comprehensive and inclusive government structure that does not include the ANC-DA coalition.

"The Progressive Caucus has the right to form an integral part of the discussions which will develop a government of national unity and ensure the creation of an effective Parliament."

EFF’s Julius Malema rejects Government of National Unity with right-wing parties

Briefly News reported that the EFF President Julius Malema said his organisation will not form part of a Government of National Unity that includes right-wing political parties.

The Red Berets leader told the media on the eve of Parliament’s first sitting that the party had not reached a concrete agreement with the ANC.

Malema added that despite not being part of the national government, the EFF will still participate in Parliament and provincial legislatures.

