EFF President Julius Malema said his organisation will not form part of a Government of National Unity that includes right-wing political parties

The Red Berets leader told the media on the eve of Parliament’s first sitting that the party had not reached a concrete agreement with the ANC

Malema added that despite not being part of the national government, the EFF will still participate in Parliament and provincial legislatures

EFF leader Julius Malema said the Red Berets would not be part of a Government of National Unity that included right-wing parties. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg and Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The EFF will not form part of a Government of National Unity that includes right-wing and reactionary political parties.

EFF to participate in Parliament and Legislatures

Party President Julius Malema said that while the @EFFSouthAfrica had not reached a concrete arrangement with the ANC, it was aware that the former ruling party was finalising its agreement with DA, the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and other reactionary political parties:

Malema briefed the media from the Taj Hotel in Cape Town on 13 June 2024, a day before Parliament's first sitting of the seventh administration. According to Parliament, the session would oversee the election of the new presiding officers of Parliament and the President.

Malema explained that the party would participate in Parliament and provincial legislatures. He added that @EFFSouthAfrica had submitted the names of its National Chairperson, Veronica Mente, for the Parliamentary Speaker or Deputy Speaker position and Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, as the Chairperson of the Finance Committee:

South Africans weigh in

Netizens shared their differing views on Malema’s comments and the current state of the country’s politics.

@coffeebagging said:

“I agree with the EFF. It would make zero sense for them to jump into bed with the DA.”

@DubeThulaniYes added:

“Very wise Decision from EFF. Never ever sell Black people on a Silver Platter.”

@Moshe5767 pointed out:

“There's no permanent relations in politics and every party has a choice to choose their friends.”

@IrvMoyo commented:

“Good decision. I hope this marriage will not silence the last voice of the poor and marginalized. The ANC has been compromised. I foresee DA and FF+ taking over government by appointing DA proxies and stooges in the ANC.”

@SimphiweNd78486 stated:

“ANC doesn't need EFF.”

