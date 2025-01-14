Former Police Minister Bheki Cele Dances at ANC 113th Anniversary Event in Viral Video
- The former minister of Police and African National Congress Member of Parliament, Bheki Cele, is still actively involved in the party business
- A recent video of him dancing and moving his body at an ANC event went viral, and South Africans were abuzz
- South Africans roasted his outfit and his dance moves, and some laughingly said that he was now unemployed
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
KHAYELITSHA, WESTERN CAPE—Although former Polkice Minister Bheki Cele is no longer an active politician since retiring, he still proudly wears the colours of the African National Congress (ANC). A recent clip of him dancing went viral.
Cele's moves go viral
In a video the ANC posted on its @MYANC account on X, Cele is shown dancing on a stage alongside Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola and former Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwanele Masinya.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Cele attended the ANC's 113th birthday celebrations held at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, Western Cape, on 8 January 2025. The party recently came under fire for using a smaller venue, but Senior National Executive Council members defended the decision. Gwede Mantashe, the party's national chairperson, said it wants to reconnect with its original supporters' base.
View the video here:
South Africans roast Cele
Netizens grilled Cele and other party members dancing in the comment section.
Anton50 said:
"Some of these people look 113 years old."
Benzito said:
"Ndosi looks like a phara."
Senso Ndlazi said:
"Bheki Cele looks like a goat thief."
Not a Peace Officer said:
"Thieves are enjoying life while poor citizens are drowning in poverty. Look at the hat Bheki Cele is wearing. He's now showing the true colours of his gangster life."
Stimela Ntshangase said:
"He is now unemployed! Where did he get the money to go there?"
Bheki Cele dances with wife in video
In another Cele-related article, Briefly News reported that the former minister went viral in another video for his dancing moves. His wife recorded the clip of them shaking it on the dance floor.
Cele and his wife attended an all-white party and danced to an amapiano tune playing in the background. South Africans roasted his wife and accused her of securing the bag with Cele.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za