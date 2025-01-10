The African National Congress Youth League's president, Collen Malatji, reiterated his call for the Economic Freedom Fighters to rejoin the ANC

He spoke after EFF's Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigned as the party's Member of Parliament and joked that Ndlozi and the EFF are welcome anytime

South Africans roasted the ANC, and one netizen remarked that inviting the EFF to the ANC is inviting the party to a sinking ship

Collen Malatji jokingly invited the EFF to return to the ANC. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress Youth League president, Collen Malatji, jokingly invited the Economic Freedom Fighters to close shop and join the former ruling party. He also joked that he called EFF member Dr Mbuyiseni Nlodi to join the party after he resigned from Parliament.

Malatji trolls the EFF

Malatji spoke in a video @SABCNews posted on its X account. Malatji had attended the Presidential Golf Day at the Rondebosch Golf Club on 9 January 2025. The journalist asked President Cyril Ramaphosa if he would send Malatjie to engage Ndlozi to join the ANC. Malatji responded and said that he invited the EFF to join the ANC. He added that he even called Ndlozi after he resigned from Parliament.

Watch the video here:

Malatji, in the past, has reached out to the EFF. He called on the party in September 2024 to join the Government of National Unity after the party's former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, joined the MK party after resigning from the EF.

SA roasts ANC

Netizens on Facebook were not impressed by his invitation.

Lisan Al Gaib said:

"The ANC is a party of celebrities, and the EFF is not. So it's not a home. It's a graveyard."

Mandla said:

"Pretty weird inviting the EFF to a sinking ship."

Austin said:

"Juju left a big space in the ANCYL."

Justjiggie said:

"Imagine the very same people who continually impoverish black masses saying such."

Nndwamato said:

"ANC is a sinking ship, but Malatjie is acting as if everything is going well."

Malatjie slams Lesufi's cabinet

Briefly News reported that Malatji slammed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's cabinet in a related article. Lesufi formed a Government of Provincial Unirty with other parties after the 2024 general elections.

Malatji said some cabinet members did not deserve to be there and said that the cabinet was full of untouched golden boys. He called Finance and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile out for receiving a position he said he did not work for.

