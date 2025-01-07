African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa does not believe that the party's electoral performance is a terminal diagnosis

The ANC, which previously won elections by a majority, lost its majority for the first time in 2024

Ramaphosa called on party members to be encouraged by its previous performance to change its ways

SOWETO, JOHANNESBURG — The president of the African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa, called on members to use its decline as an inspiration to change their ways.

Is the ANC in terminal decline?

According to The South African, Ramaphosa spoke during the party's 30th annual Joe Slovo commemoration in Soweto on 6 January 2025. He asserted that the organisation is not dying or in a terminal state. The party lost its majority and experienced a decline in support during the 2024 general elections. Ramaphosa noted the decline but called on members to be spurred to change by it.

He said the outcome of the elections, which resulted in the ANC forming a Government of National Unity with other parties, sent a clear message that the party must act differently, decisively, and urgently to restore people's confidence in it.

South Africans debate Ramaphosa

Netizens on Facebook commented on the party's decline.

Mervyn January said:

"Nothing human-controlled is forever. The ANC's days are over. With change comes new ideas, revived aspirations and generations with new outlooks."

Ephraim Makola said:

"He is just consoling himself, but deep down at the bottom of his heart, he knows the ANC is no more."

Mtobi Nash said:

"This guy is going to destroy the ANC, no doubt about it. We need a president who is going to bring back ANC votes. This one cannot."

Zolile Mthunjwa said:

"Ramaphosa is confused and useless. He wants to be a member of the DA and SACP at the same time."

Louis Lodewyk Coetzee said:

"Ramaphosa always denies the truth."

