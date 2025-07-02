Bongani Baloyi has opened up on how the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party plans to win next year's elections

The MK Party's head of Elections confirmed that councillors from other parties wanted to join Jacob Zuma's movement

South Africans weighed in on Baloyi's claims and the possibility of the party attracting rival councillors

Bongani Baloyi Claims DA and ActionSA Councillors Want to Join MK Party, SA Divided by Statement

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG – With the 2026 Local Government Elections steadily approaching, South Africans can expect politicians to make big moves to secure their futures.

Bongani Baloyi’s claim that many are looking to join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has surprised many. The MK Party’s Head of Elections made the admission while discussing how the party plans to win some of Gauteng’s metros.

Gauteng’s metros promise to be hotly contested, with Helen Zille also stating that she was considering running for the City of Johannesburg mayoral post.

What did Baloyi say about opposition councillors?

In an interview with Sunday World on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, Baloyi claimed that he was receiving calls from some councillors from ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng. He stated that those councillors promised to bring members across in exchange for joining the MK Party.

Baloyi said that he advised the councillors to publicly announce their plan to join the MK Party without making any demands for positions.

“We have explained to them that if they want to join the party, they must do so of their own volition. And there are no guarantees that positions will be made for them,” he said.

Baloyi’s claim follows similar assertions made by other party members that councillors from the African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) also wanted to join in the eThekwini region.

What did the DA say about the claims?

The DA’s leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga, dismissed the claims, saying that the MK party was a sinking ship. He also pointed out that Baloyi previously tried to recruit members when he left the DA to join ActionSA, but failed. He added that he was unaware of any members wanting to leave the DA for the MK Party.

“If it does happen, it might just be one member from one branch, but I don’t see how this could occur,” he said.”

South Africans divided by Baloyi’s claims

Social media users weighed in on the claims, with some questioning why anyone would join the party, while others said Baloyi wasn’t lying.

Linda Pretorius said:

“Yes, join the corrupt old age home lol.”

Cde Makhekhe added:

“He’s trying to prove to Duduzile that he's busy working hard, shem.”

@XFactor079 noted:

“This is true. There’s a huge amount in KZN.”

Themba Kiro Kostile asked:

“Who wants to join a sinking ship?”

Owen Pobza Ngcobo stated:

“He is not claiming, it is true. Wait and see what's going to happen in places like Ekurhuleni townships.”

Koketso Paul said:

“🤣 which DA councillors? Name them.”

Dumile Dunana Madliki added:

“MK Party will follow COPE.”

Rojer Zondo said:

“A lot of people are joining the MK Party daily, silently, because they're disgusted by the fake GNU. They’re quiet because of its benefits that are soon going to end.”

MK Party takes IEC to court

While the party is gearing up for the 2026 elections, it is still fighting the results of the 2024 elections.

Briefly News reported that the party was challenging the result of the 2024 National Elections again.

The MK Party filed papers to ask that the court order the president to call for new elections to be held.

