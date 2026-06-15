Tyla performed the South African national anthem before Bafana Bafana kicked off against Mexico

Fans complained that Tyla was shown for only a few seconds on camera during the national anthem

Tyla’s Instagram Live triggered speculation and conversation across social media platforms

Tyla performed the South African national anthem before the Bafana Bafana vs Mexico kick-off. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

South African singer Tyla sparked debate online after appearing briefly while singing the national anthem ahead of Bafana Bafana’s clash against Mexico. Social media users claimed the Grammy-winning star was shown on camera for only a few seconds during the televised moment before cameras shifted focus elsewhere.

The incident quickly became a trending topic, with many fans defending the singer and questioning why she did not receive more spotlight during the performance.

Tyla performs national anthem before Bafana kickoff

Tyla performed the national anthem before South Africa’s match against Mexico on Wednesday, 11 June 2026. The singer appeared on the pitch before kickoff and impressed fans with her stylish look and confident performance. Many were stunned by her outfit, designed by Naomi Tarazi, inspired by the iconic South African vuvuzela. Fans admired the unique design and felt it represented South African culture. While the performance itself received positive reactions, viewers soon shifted their attention to the television coverage of the moment.

Seconds of Tyla on screen spark complaints

Shortly after the match began, social media users flooded online platforms with complaints about the camera coverage during Tyla’s appearance. After allegedly showing the singer for only about three seconds during the national anthem, one viral post on Twitter expressed :

@sinaking_1

"Tyla had to show off her outfit on Instagram live because of that stupid cameraman, somebody is really getting fired"

Many fans argued that Tyla deserved more screen time, considering her growing global fame and influence in the music industry. Some users said they barely had enough time to properly see her outfit before the cameras moved away.

Others defended the production crew and pointed out that the national anthem segment was not meant to focus on Tyla alone. Some viewers felt fans were exaggerating the situation and expecting too much attention to be placed on the singer during a football event.

Tyla’s Instagram Live sparks online speculation

Tyla's Instagram live sparked speculations on social media. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

The conversation grew even bigger after Tyla later went live on Instagram and showed off her outfit to fans. Some social media users speculated that the singer may have gone live because the televised broadcast did not fully capture her during the anthem performance. Others believed she simply wanted to interact with fans and share her outfit after the event. Reactions online remained divided.

@Da_akn1 said:

"You do know that she’s not the centre of the show?"

@DekhoToSahii expressed:

That cameraman had one single job and decided to film the carpet instead of the actual outfit. Tyla really had to go live on Instagram just to do community service for the fashion world. Bro didn't just lose his job; he’s about to have his camera privileges revoked globally. You know it’s bad when the celebrity has to become their own production crew!

@Sofia_u7 commented:

"You do realize she isn’t the main character here, right?"

The debate explodes further in the comments below:

Reactions intensify on YouTube right below:

Despite the mixed opinions, the moment once again highlighted Tyla’s massive influence online, as even a short appearance during a football match quickly turned into a viral social media discussion.

Tyla’s sultry glance at Future stirs Fifa fans

In a recent report by Briefly News, Tyla turned heads at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in LA on June 12, 2026, when she gave Future a lingering, suggestive look during their performance.

Tyla’s look towards Future caught everyone’s attention and ignited a dating buzz online.

Source: Briefly News