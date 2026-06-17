Tyla finally broke her silence after she was accused of flirting with American rapper Future during their performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

The singer offered a cheeky clapback to the rumours and instantly shut the noise, a move that left her thousands of fans across social media roaring with laughter

Meanwhile, her post was not without criticism, as several online users gathered in the comment section to share their thoughts on the pop star's cheeky message

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Tyla responded to the rumours behind her viral picture with Future. Image: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tyla returned to social media to address the ongoing rumour that she was sending signals to Future during their performance.

Towards the end of their performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, 12 June 2026, the Water hitmaker gave Future one of her signature sultry looks while biting the tip of her nail, instantly sending social media into a tailspin.

As the rumours began to circulate, with several online users convinced that the PoPiano princess was making a move on the Mask Off rapper, she finally cleared the air by revealing that her actions were misinterpreted.

Taking to her Instagram story on 15 June 2026, the singer posted the picture alongside several pictures of herself in a collage. The pictures had one thing in common: Tyla's signature sultry glance and nail bite, proving that the only thing special about her "moment" with Future was that she was performing at the FIFA World Cup.

Famous online for her wit and cheeky clapbacks, her response was on brand for her unfiltered personality, something that many of her supporters have come to know and love.

Meanwhile, Future has yet to address the rumours, let alone his Game Time collaborator's response.

Taking to the comment section, fans were left in stitches at the singer's clapback and praised her sense of humour.

See Tyla's post below.

Social media reacts to Tyla's post

The comment section erupted in laughter as fans commented on Tyla's unmatched sense of humour. Read some of the comments below.

tiredfeminist_ was in stitches:

"She really said, 'You ain’t special.'"

KingPumza said:

"They’re gonna call her an uppity, nasty African for curving a man old enough to be her father."

mlsdora wrote:

"We told him she poses like this all the time."

01KHN showed love to Tyla:

"They will never make me hate her!"

yorbaee posted:

"People are acting like this is towards Future when it’s really towards parasocial fans, lmao."

moonlitscene added:

"Sister had to clear her name."

Meanwhile, the post seemingly angered others in the comment section, who criticised the singer to no end. A handful of online users labelled Tyla an "attention-seeker" looking to create drama to create a buzz, claiming her post was neither funny nor necessary.

Fans were in stitches over Tyla's response to the ongoing rumours. Image: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Shakira shows love to Tyla

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla receiving a major co-sign from Shakira.

The Waka Waka hitmaker fan-girled over Tyla and made a huge announcement about their upcoming collaboration.

Source: Briefly News