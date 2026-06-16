Global pop star Shakira couldn't contain her excitement as she announced that Mzansi's very own Tyla will be joining her as a special guest on the US leg of her tour

The announcement comes right after Tyla represented South Africa on the ultimate global stage, performing at the FIFA World Cup

Fans gushed over the ladies' chemistry and Shakira's clear love for Tyla, and were looking forward to watching them in action

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Shakira announced that Tyla would join the US leg of her world tour. Images: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Moments after making the entire nation cry tears of joy over her performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico, the Water hitmaker received the ultimate career co-sign from none other than global icon Shakira.

On 12 June 2026, the Waka Waka hitmaker took to social media to drop a massive announcement: Tyla will be joining her as a special guest on the highly anticipated US leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore) World Tour.

Shakira shared the thrilling news shortly after the two stars were captured sharing a warm embrace backstage during the World Cup festivities.

Gushing over the Johannesburg-born singer, Shakira admitted she simply couldn't wait to share the news with her fans.

"I’m so excited because I love Tyla. I love her as an artist and as a human being. I think she’s just incredible, and I think that this performance is gonna be just iconic."

The US leg of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour officially kicks off on 17 June at the Acrisure Arena in California, before concluding on the 25th. Meanwhile, the European leg, which will be held at a pop-up stadium dubbed Estadio Shakira in Madrid, begins on 18 September to 11 October.

Shakira expressed her admiration for Tyla, saying she was "just incredible." Images: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Source: Getty Images

On 11 June, Tyla had the world and all of South Africa roaring when she performed a beautiful rendition of the national anthem alongside the Mzansi Youth Choir at the iconic Estadio Azteca Stadium.

While she won many hearts before kick-off, sadly, Bafana Bafana didn't have the same luck on the pitch, kicking off their campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mexico.

As if a Shakira tour nod wasn't enough, Tyla also shared the stage with American rapper Future in Los Angeles to perform their official World Cup hit Game Time ahead of the USA and Paraguay match.

Tyla also rubbed shoulders with the multi-talented musician and comedian Jamie Foxx. It was there that they enjoyed a fun, backstage moment, dancing together while taking part in the viral Gang Gang trend.

Her latest global moves have made her a major talking point across the world, and for Mzansi, fans are completely obsessed with how effortlessly she fits into the global A-list circle.

Watch Shakira's video below.

Social media reacts to Shakira's video

Fans went nuts over Shakira's sweet shoutout to Tyla and the epic announcement, with many anticipating a history-defining moment.

ItsMe_Ru was excited:

"Oh, and Tyla is big in the Latin American community."

Yollzz_D raved:

"Tyla will keep WINNING!"

Beclara2 gushed over Shakira's tribute:

"Aww, what a cute message."

octavtheewayne was excited:

"Oh, this is good! Performing the new album at sold-out stadiums? OH, EXACTLY, LAURA!"

summermichaelsn quoted Tyla:

"'People are going to see me everywhere. So if you don't like me, I'm sorry.'"

A look inside Tyla's World Cup swag

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a breakdown of Tyla's epic fashion moments at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The singer topped trends and had fans from all around the world raving over her impeccable style; however, it was how she incorporated her love for her home country into her performances and passion for fashion that truly stuck with many local fans.

Source: Briefly News