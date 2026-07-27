Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has become Ster-Kinekor's biggest IMAX opening weekend since 2019, with sold-out screenings across South Africa

The film, starring Charlize Theron, Matt Damon and Zendaya, earned more than US$263 million globally in its opening weekend

Mzansi moviegoers praised the epic visuals and IMAX experience, with many urging others to watch it

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Charlize Theron stars in Christopher Nolan's epic 'The Odyssey', which is drawing huge crowds in South Africa. Image: Charlize Theron

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Nolan's latest epic, The Odyssey, is proving to be a massive draw for South African audiences. Featuring Hollywood heavyweights including South African actress Charlize Theron, the film has delivered Ster-Kinekor's biggest IMAX opening weekend since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blockbuster has also enjoyed impressive global success, earning more than US$263 million (about R4.7 billion) during its opening weekend while filling premium cinema screenings across Mzansi.

Charlize Theron's latest film dominates cinemas

According to The South African Theron stars as the mythical nymph Calypso alongside an all-star cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o and Robert Pattinson. The movie is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic and follows Odysseus' dangerous journey home after the Trojan War.

Ster-Kinekor's Chief Marketing Officer, Lynne Wylie, said the film delivered the cinema chain's strongest IMAX launch since 2019, placing it among the company's best-performing IMAX releases ever. The success has been driven by packed theatres and strong demand for premium-format screenings.

Mzansi says it's worth the ticket

'The Odyssey' has become Ster-Kinekor's biggest IMAX opening weekend since 2019. Image: Charlize Theron

Source: Getty Images

The film's breathtaking visuals have sparked excitement online, with many cinema lovers encouraging others to experience it in IMAX rather than waiting for streaming.

Some of the comments shared on the post read:

"Christopher Nolan never misses. This movie deserves the biggest screen possible."

"Charlize Theron flying the South African flag again. Love to see it."

"Watched it in IMAX and I'd do it again. Absolutely incredible."

The positive word-of-mouth has helped fuel even more interest, with audiences praising the scale of the action, cinematography and immersive sound.

Strong start with more blockbusters coming

The movie's impressive run is another boost for cinemas, showing that audiences are still willing to leave home for a true big-screen experience despite the rise of streaming platforms. The South African also noted that Ster-Kinekor expects the momentum to continue with several major releases still scheduled for later this year.

For now, The Odyssey has firmly established itself as one of 2026's biggest cinema events, and Charlize Theron's latest Hollywood outing is giving South African movie fans another reason to head back to the theatres.

Charlize's appearance gets fans talking

Recently Briefly News reported that Charlize Theron's appearance at the Paris premiere of her latest film sparked widespread debate on social media after a viral video showed the Oscar-winning South African actress on the red carpet.

While many fans praised her elegance and timeless beauty, others speculated that she may have used Ozempic, a medication commonly associated with weight loss, due to her slimmer figure. The online discussion quickly gained traction, with supporters defending Theron and urging people to stop making assumptions about celebrities' bodies.

Source: Briefly News