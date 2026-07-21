South African film 180 became Netflix's most-watched local title globally, recording an impressive 37 million views in six months

180 topped Netflix's South African offerings worldwide, proving local productions can attract massive global audiences

Despite its record-breaking Netflix success, 180 divided X users, with many praising its reach while others slammed the film as overrated

'180' becomes Netflix's biggest South African hit globally.

Source: Instagram

South African cinema has another global success story to celebrate after 180 emerged as the country's most-watched Netflix production worldwide. The film's impressive streaming numbers have sparked pride among many locals, but not everyone agrees that the crime drama deserves the hype, with social media users fiercely debating its quality.

180 dominates Netflix's South African catalogue

Entertainment commentator Kgopolo Phil Mphela shared that 180, written and directed by Alex Yazbek, is currently the most-watched South African project on Netflix globally for the period between January and June 2026.

According to the post, the film amassed an incredible 37 million streams during those six months, making it the platform's biggest South African success story so far this year. The achievement highlights the growing global appetite for locally produced content and marks another milestone for South Africa's film industry.

Viewers split over the film's success

X users were divided despite the film's streaming success.

Source: Instagram

While the streaming figures impressed many, several X users questioned how the movie became such a massive hit.

One user, @PulseOnlineInfo, wrote:

"I watched this and it was a waste of my time. How are so many people enjoying it."

Another, @mrshezi, echoed the sentiment, saying:

"That still doesn't change the fact that it's a bad film."

@pres3858 admitted they could not even finish the movie, while @OGMxsh simply called the success:

"shocking"

because they believed the film was horrible.

Others say they'll judge it themselves

Not every reaction was negative. Some social media users said the debate had actually convinced them to watch the movie and form their own opinions.

@Sim_Cekiso revealed they had skipped the film after hearing criticism but were now curious enough to give it a chance.

Meanwhile, @Nina_Fox_ suggested the movie's American-style storytelling may explain why it has resonated with international audiences.

Whether viewers loved it or hated it, 180 has undeniably achieved something few South African productions have managed before. Its record-breaking global performance proves that local stories can capture worldwide audiences, even if they continue to divide opinion back home.

See more comments in the X post below:

Historic triumph for South African cinema

Recently Briefly News reported that South African horror film Hen has won the prestigious H.R. Giger Narcisse Award for Best Feature Film at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland, becoming the first African film to receive the honour. Directed by Nico Scheepers, the psychological horror follows a young boy growing up in a strict religious community and has earned praise for its powerful storytelling and performances.

The historic win has been celebrated as another major achievement for South African filmmaking, further cementing the country's growing reputation on the global film stage.

Source: Briefly News